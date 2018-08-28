Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Burwell pals jump into the selfie spotlight to raise more than £2500 for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:04 04 February 2019

Burwell pals jump into the selfie spotlight to raise more than £2500 for charity. Picture: HOSPICE

Burwell pals jump into the selfie spotlight to raise more than £2500 for charity. Picture: HOSPICE

Archant

An unusual fundraiser has generated more than £2500 after a group of mates from Burwell decided to dress to impress for a community challenge.

Burwell pals jump into the selfie spotlight to raise more than £2500 for charity. Picture: HOSPICEBurwell pals jump into the selfie spotlight to raise more than £2500 for charity. Picture: HOSPICE

James Pryor brought together friends, family and villagers in Burwell for the ’12 Stops of Christmas’ in aid of the Arthur Rank Hospice.

On Christmas Eve for the last three years, James and a group of around twenty friends - wearing festive jumpers, t-shirts and fancy dress – have made their way around pre-approved stops dotted around Burwell including the Anchor, Five Bells, the Fox pubs and the British Legion.

This year James - dressed as Santa - and a group of twenty of his best friends invited those who spotted them to snap a ‘Selfie with Santa’.

James said: “What stood out to me the most this year was understanding just how many lives Arthur Rank Hospice touches on a daily basis.

Burwell pals jump into the selfie spotlight to raise more than £2500 for charity. Picture: HOSPICEBurwell pals jump into the selfie spotlight to raise more than £2500 for charity. Picture: HOSPICE

“So many people are affected by life-limiting illnesses, not just cancer, but illnesses that a lot of us don’t fully understand or have heard of.”

Having presented the cheque to the hospice’s fundraising team, James was also given a guided tour of the Shelford Bottom facility.

He added: “I’m so proud that by creating this annual tradition, we’ve been able to raise money to help as many people as we can, while catching up with old friends and family.”

Ahead of the evening, the group shared a post on Burwell Community Notice Board on Facebook, explaining: “For a group of lads born and raised in this awesome village, we would be having a beer on Christmas Eve anyway.

“It’s been simply amazing to see how generous you all are as we try to make a real difference to people’s lives and have a laugh together by doing so.”

Arthur Rank Hospice Charity was delighted to be the beneficiary of the group’s festive fun this year.

Community Fundraiser Bec Beattie, said: “We are so grateful to James and his friends for choosing to support us, as well as the Burwell community for being so generous in their support.

“The amount raised of £2581.61 was fabulous by a gathering of friends.

“Just another great example of how ingenious our supporters can be when coming up with ways to raise funds for our essential services.”

To speak to the fundraising team about holding your own community fundraiser contact 01223 675888 or visit https://www.arhc.org.uk/community-overview.asp

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies in a two vehicle crash at Bottisham

Appeal for witnesses following a crash in Bottisham on February 2.

Witchford theatre group to bring Hairspray the Musical to life

Witchford Amateur Dramatic Society are performing Hairspray from February 7 to 9 at Witchford Village College. Pictured are Sammy Webb (playing Tracey) and Abi Barker (Penny). Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

Revealed - the heritage sites in East Cambs that have been placed or remain on the ‘at risk’ register for 2015/16

Historic England, buildings at risk, settlement site south of Tiled House Farm, Stretham.

Newmarket family of five now homeless following horror house blaze

A family of five have been found temporary accommodation following a horror blaze at their Newmarket home. Picture: FACEBOOK / NEWMARKET FIRE

Plastic rubbish that maims or kills wildlife has reached an all time high in the region

Plastic maiming or killing wildlife is at an all time high say the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Most Read

Man dies in a two vehicle crash at Bottisham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Witchford theatre group to bring Hairspray the Musical to life

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed - the heritage sites in East Cambs that have been placed or remain on the ‘at risk’ register for 2015/16

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newmarket family of five now homeless following horror house blaze

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plastic rubbish that maims or kills wildlife has reached an all time high in the region

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Man dies in a two vehicle crash at Bottisham

Appeal for witnesses following a crash in Bottisham on February 2.

Comedy About a Bank Robbery opens in Cambridge in February

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

REVIEW: Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen Green Book deliver award-worthy, emotive performances in Green Book

Viggo Mortensen (Eastern Promises) and academy award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) star in Green Book. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA.

Soham Village College celebrate 60th anniversary celebrations

The head boy and girl are pictured cutting a celebratory cake. Picture: JOCELYN WHITTLE.

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists