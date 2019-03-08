Fundraising efforts by Sainsbury's in Ely sees £3,000 raised for local East Anglian Children's Hospices charity

The cheque presentation at Sainsbury's in Ely after £3,000 was raised for the East Anglian Children's Hospices charity.

A local charity will now benefit from a big cash boost thanks to customers and staff at Sainsbury's supermarket in Ely.

Each year the superstore chain chooses one main charity to focus their fundraising efforts on, as well as continuing to support a number of other organisations.

This year, the East Cambridgeshire store was raising funds for East Anglian Children's Hospice (EACH) and, thanks to generous staff and customers, they handed over £3,000.

The chain is currently celebrating its 150th birthday and, what they say is, "150 years of Sainsbury's helping people".

A spokesman for the Ely branch said: "We are very pleased to announce that this year we have raised £3,000 for our chosen charity which was East Anglian Children's Hospices.

"Thank you to the generosity of our customers and colleagues. The official cheque presentation took place on Wednesday, June 12, marking the end of our year with EACH."

EACH isn't the only good cause that the Ely store supports. They also work very closely with the city's food bank.

The spokesman added: "Here at the Ely store we have chosen to support the Ely Food Bank which we consider to be a very worthwhile charity.

"We are currently committed to sending colleagues on a weekly basis to assist the work carried out at the food bank and to help with the distribution of the food parcels to those in need.

"In line with this, we are also committed to helping out smaller charities such as Nellies in Sutton who also provide a very valuable service to the community."