Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fundraising efforts by Sainsbury's in Ely sees £3,000 raised for local East Anglian Children's Hospices charity

PUBLISHED: 11:10 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 14 June 2019

The cheque presentation at Sainsbury’s in Ely after £3,000 was raised for the East Anglian Children’s Hospices charity. Picture: SUPPLIED

The cheque presentation at Sainsbury's in Ely after £3,000 was raised for the East Anglian Children's Hospices charity. Picture: SUPPLIED

SUPPLIED

A local charity will now benefit from a big cash boost thanks to customers and staff at Sainsbury's supermarket in Ely.

Each year the superstore chain chooses one main charity to focus their fundraising efforts on, as well as continuing to support a number of other organisations.

This year, the East Cambridgeshire store was raising funds for East Anglian Children's Hospice (EACH) and, thanks to generous staff and customers, they handed over £3,000.

The chain is currently celebrating its 150th birthday and, what they say is, "150 years of Sainsbury's helping people".

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the Ely branch said: "We are very pleased to announce that this year we have raised £3,000 for our chosen charity which was East Anglian Children's Hospices.

"Thank you to the generosity of our customers and colleagues. The official cheque presentation took place on Wednesday, June 12, marking the end of our year with EACH."

EACH isn't the only good cause that the Ely store supports. They also work very closely with the city's food bank.

The spokesman added: "Here at the Ely store we have chosen to support the Ely Food Bank which we consider to be a very worthwhile charity.

"We are currently committed to sending colleagues on a weekly basis to assist the work carried out at the food bank and to help with the distribution of the food parcels to those in need.

"In line with this, we are also committed to helping out smaller charities such as Nellies in Sutton who also provide a very valuable service to the community."

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Mayor Palmer refuses to hand over extra cash for delayed Kings Dyke crossing and says he has ‘no confidence’ in county council management of the project

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire County Council leader secures new rent-free headquarters in China to boost trade opportunities

Cllr Count officially opens the new Cambridgeshire office in Yangzhou City, China. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Fame for singing Sutton schoolteacher Stuart Green in football choir on BBC show

It was an X Factor moment for Sutton teacher Stuart Green who had to the chance to perform Nessun Dorma at the Emirates Stadium in front of former champ Alexandra Burke. Picture: STUART GREEN/ BBC.

Fundraising efforts by Sainsbury’s in Ely sees £3,000 raised for local East Anglian Children’s Hospices charity

The cheque presentation at Sainsbury’s in Ely after £3,000 was raised for the East Anglian Children’s Hospices charity. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cambridgeshire County Council buys the lease of Wisbech cinema and three restaurants in £6.5m deal - and here’s why they did it

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store but that is not included in the leasehold acquisition by Cambridgeshire County Council. For £6.5m they get a 250 year lease of The Light cinema, Frankie & Benny's and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists