'I will always miss you' - fundraiser to pay for funeral costs of nightclub bouncer who died in A47 crash near Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 16:37 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 05 November 2019

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62 in Ely, died in a crash on the A47 near Wisbech on Sunday night (November 3). A fundraiser has been set up by his partner to pay for his funeral. Picture: JUSTGIVING

A fundraising page to pay for the funeral costs of a nightclub bouncer who was killed in a crash on the A47 at Wisbech has been set up by his heartbroken partner.

Steve Short, who worked at Bar62, Ely, was pronounced dead at the scene in Walsoken on Sunday night (November 3).

His red Jaguar was involved in a collision with a lorry and a blue Toyota

Mr Short had been a doorman at the Ely nightclub for the past 18 months - staff there say they are "saddened" by the news.

His partner Juliet Jansone has now started a fundraiser to pay for Steve's funeral costs.

She hopes that £3,000 will be raised - more than £1,000 has already been donated in less than two days.

On the JustGiving page she created she wrote: "We are sorry to announce sad news - Steve Short has passed away on November 3 in a car accident.

"We are opening this fundraiser to help his family to cover the cost of funeral.

"He will always be remembered as happy, full with love and energy, caring person!

"I can no longer see you with my eyes or touch you with my hands, but I will feel you in my heart forever!

"I will always miss you."

Friends and family members all paid tribute to Steve on the fundraising page.

His daughter Jess wrote: "RIP dad, I still can't believe that you're gone.

"You were the strongest/toughest of the Short family. I hope you rest in peace and be celebrating up there with Nan. I love and miss you lots dad xx."

Another person who donated wrote: "Sending you all so much love and support.

"I'm truly gutted, always knew he had my back. He was a great guy and that will be missed by many."

On the Facebook page of Bar62, in Newnham Street, a short statement was also written.

The team wrote: "Bar62 is saddened to announce the passing of one of its much loved door team, Steve Short we are sending all our love to his family and friends, his wit, charm and laser pens will certainly be missed by us all."

Money from certain drinks at the bar will also be going towards Steve's funeral costs this weekend.

Joe Wiltsher, manager of Bar62, paid tribute to Steve and said they were still in shock at his death.

He said: "He was very polite and did his job very well.

"He was the big man that was very friendly, chatty and just had a good character about him.

"I got a message from someone who works for the door company to say it was Steve who had passed away and were all in shock.

"We are now coming to terms with the sad loss but making sure that we do what we can to help support his partner with the funeral costs."

To donate to the fundraiser visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/steveshort?fbclid=IwAR0k_oMYHvTVlNMyZvy8SrLHu92enkz2NaN5AZhkTwseHn9Li0jU8pI4ius

