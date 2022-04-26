£2,585 has been raised in memory of Patryk Wojtowicz who died in a crash on the A142 in Soham on April 16. - Credit: GOFUNDME

More than £2,500 has been raised in memory of a 23-year-old motorbike lover who died in a crash in East Cambridgeshire on April 16.

Patryk Wojtowicz of Westdrive Gardens, Soham, was travelling from Ely to Soham just after 4pm when he was involved in a crash on the A142 with a silver Seat Altea and a black Ford S-Max.

Police officers and paramedics attended the scene, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead before he could be taken to hospital.

The public GoFundMe page was set up with the aim of raising £3,500 to help the family with funeral costs.

So far £2,585 has been raised.

A post on the fundraiser reads: “Patryk had a whole life ahead of him, with him not too long started his new job and finally getting a home with the love of his life Alisha.

“I and some of Patryk’s closest friends have put this fundraiser together to help the family with funeral costs and we hope you can help out in any way possible.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe page here.