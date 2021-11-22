News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Family earns Christmas wish as fitness fundraiser raises £3,500

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:15 PM November 22, 2021
James Hall of Infinity Fitness and Susannah Cunningham

James Hall and Susannah Cunningham helped organise a fundraiser for Melissa Bulman of Soham, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. - Credit: James Hall

A fitness instructor says he is “really proud” after helping raise £3,500 for a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer. 

James Hall held a charity event in Soham for Melissa Bullman, who was diagnosed with cancer, and her family on November 21. 

“I’ve known Melissa since school and the event was only thought of about two weeks ago,” he said. 

James, owner of Infinity Fitness, was approached by friend Susannah Cunningham to try and raise funds for Asda worker Melissa and her family to try ease their worries in the run-up to Christmas. 

Melissa Bullman fundraiser in Soham

People from seasoned athletes to children in buggies took part in the fitness fundraiser for Melissa Bulman and family. - Credit: James Hall

Around 50 people took on challenges such as 20 reps of lunges, to a 400-metre run around the recreation ground, to help raise £3,500 which is likely to rise. 

James, who has known Melissa since school, added: “We want Melissa and her family to make the most of the time they have.   

Melissa Bullman and family

A fitness fundraiser for Melissa Bullman and family (pictured) helped raise £3,500. - Credit: GoFundMe/James Hall

Melissa Bullman fundraiser in Soham

Those that took part in the fitness fundraiser were put through their paces to raise money for Melissa Bullman and family. - Credit: James Hall

“I’m really proud and I’d like to thank Soham Parkrun for helping with signage and equipment on the day.”   

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3l0UIEN, through PayPal at: https://paypal.me/infinityfitnessgb or email James at: James@infinityfitcambs.co.uk.  

Melissa Bullman fundraiser in Soham

Many took part in the fitness fundraiser for Melissa Bullman and family. - Credit: James Hall

Charity Fundraiser
Soham News

