Family earns Christmas wish as fitness fundraiser raises £3,500
- Credit: James Hall
A fitness instructor says he is “really proud” after helping raise £3,500 for a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer.
James Hall held a charity event in Soham for Melissa Bullman, who was diagnosed with cancer, and her family on November 21.
“I’ve known Melissa since school and the event was only thought of about two weeks ago,” he said.
James, owner of Infinity Fitness, was approached by friend Susannah Cunningham to try and raise funds for Asda worker Melissa and her family to try ease their worries in the run-up to Christmas.
Around 50 people took on challenges such as 20 reps of lunges, to a 400-metre run around the recreation ground, to help raise £3,500 which is likely to rise.
James, who has known Melissa since school, added: “We want Melissa and her family to make the most of the time they have.
“I’m really proud and I’d like to thank Soham Parkrun for helping with signage and equipment on the day.”
To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3l0UIEN, through PayPal at: https://paypal.me/infinityfitnessgb or email James at: James@infinityfitcambs.co.uk.
