'He has been a voice for vulnerable people but he now needs support' - fundraiser for Mepal man, 48, diagnosed with cancer

David Wright, of High Street, was diagnosed with spine and lung cancer just two weeks ago after months of back and hip pain.

The 48-year-old, who works with people with learning disabilities, has now had to leave work to undergo a major operation.

But travel expenses to hospital, parking charges and specialist medical equipment Dave may need are taking their toll on his family.

A GoFundMe page has now been set up to try and raise as much as possible to help during the next few months.

Dave's wife of 26 years, Dawn, said: "We don't want our house to become clinical, we still want things to stay as normal as possible.

"We want to get him a motorised bed to be able to sit up and down in.

"The travel expenses and hospital parking is a lot of money and we are at the hospital every other day at the minute.

"We were devastated at the news that Dave had cancer and we were left in complete shock.

"We were going backwards and forwards to the doctors as it was suspected to be just a trapped nerve."

Since finding out he had cancer, Dave has had surgery to remove the tumour and is now recovering.

He may have to have radiotherapy but the condition can be managed as long as he has the right care.

"We are now a wage down as Dave has had to give up work," Dawn said.

"It has affected him that he can't go to work to help others as he was a voice for very vulnerable people, but he now needs support himself.

"I don't drive so we are very lucky that we've got such amazing family around us who helping out on a rota basis.

"He is also the biggest ACDC fan there is and is covered in tattoos and has dozens of memorabilia.

"He is a very good man."

To donate to the page visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/1szfq2kvio?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet