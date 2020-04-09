£3,180 raised for family of ‘loved’ ambulance worker who is in intensive care with coronavirus

More than £3,000 has been raised in just 24 hours for the family of an emergency medical technician from Ely who is in intensive care with coronavirus.

Jack Frost is “extremely unwell” from COVID-19 according to his friend Amber Bradbury, who is a paramedic at Ely ambulance station.

Since she set up the fundraiser for Mr Frost, who is currently in intensive care at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, 175 people have donated via Facebook to raise £3,180.

She said: “I have put a fundraiser together along with a couple of colleagues for Jack’s family to help them through this time. The money will be used to help them out with anything they may need during this time.

“Jack has worked tirelessly his whole life. He previously served in the army followed by a career in The Metropolitan Police before embarking on yet another career in the ambulance service.

“Jack is a loved member of staff, and we are all extremely worried at this time.”

