Crowdfunding project set up for village Co-op staff following ‘robbery and abuse’

Staff at Beck Road Co-op in Isleham will benefit from a crowdfunding project organised following robbery and abuse.

An online fundraiser has been launched for staff at an east Cambridgeshire Co-op following reports of abuse and a smash-and-grab raid last month on Good Friday.

Staff at Beck Road Co-op in Isleham will benefit from a crowdfunding project organised following robbery and abuse.

With the target of £1,500, the GoFundMe page will benefit staff at the Beck Road store in Isleham after one resident felt like showing their appreciation.

The store was targeted by raiders on April 10 as thieves smashed their way into the store before getting away and setting their getaway car alight.

Villager Melanie Ashley decided to take it upon herself to organise a collection for the store manager and their hard-working staff.

She said: “I am sure that everyone in the village will agree that all key workers and NHS have done amazing job keeping this country going through troubled times.

The break-in on April 10.

“In a rural community such as ours there is one place that keeps us going more than any other and that is our local store.

“I hope everyone will get behind me in showing a little appreciation for what they have done for us while we have been in lockdown.”

Local councillor Mark Goldsack described the intruders in the Good Friday break-in as “scum bags” and was concerned their actions could have hampered essential supplies.

Ms Ashley said: “They [staff] have had to put up with a robbery, abuse, having no stock and having to constantly refill shelves.

“They do this while always being friendly and helpful as they come into work, risking their health to ensure that we all have the food and supplies that we need.

“Even when the store was robbed, they worked hard to get the store re-opened so that life could continue as normally as possible for us and I believe that they deserve a small reward for all of that.

“Whatever is raised will go directly to the manager to distribute evenly amongst the staff and this will hopefully allow them to treat themselves to a little something for all of their hard work.”

Speaking after the burglary, Cllr Goldsack wrote on Twitter: “In our little village of Isleham we have one shop, an amazing Co-op.

“Lowlife decided it would be great timing to break in and steal the cash point.

“Result is shop closed. Village volunteers will step up but if anyone has any info on these scum pls contact Cambridgeshire police.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/isleham-co-op