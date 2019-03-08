Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children's future. Picture: FAMILY. Archant

A brave mother-of-three from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children's future.

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY. Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function and is nearly completely dependant on oxygen.

The 30-year-old is under palliative care after the disease called Pulmonary Fibrosis has progressively got worse in recent weeks.

But Rachel's fears are for her children - who could potentially be left without a home without her.

She describes Chloe, 12, Louis, three, and Ivan, 18 months, as her "miracles".

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY. Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

"I feel that there are a lot of people out there who are worse off than me," she humbly told the Ely Standard.

"But recently I've been in a dark place, and thinking of my children and their future has been my main concern. I would hate for them to lose their home."

Friends of Rachel decided to set up a JustGiving page - which has already seen more than £10,000 raised since it was launched just over a week ago.

"I felt as a young mum I would never be able to open about how ill I am and I was always trying so hard to cover it up due to pride, but now I feel its best to accept help.

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY. Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

"At first we just wanted to raise £5,000 but then someone said why not try and raise the whole lot to pay it off - which is about £119,000."

Any extra money raised would also mean Rachel could pay for private care at home for the children.

Rachel's heartfelt blog called Breathlessly Mothering and social media pages have also led to support from former The Only Way is Essex star Billie Faiers' and her fiancé Greg Shepherd.

Speaking more about her condition, which she battles alongside Crohn's disease, she said: "It has been horrific, it is very rare and no one knows what has caused it, but the condition usually affects people over 40.

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY. Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

"My lungs have given up on me and I have been left able to do nothing.

"I have been ill since I was a teenager and cannot get life insurance so there is nothing to cover my mortgage when I die.

"I do feel cheated - you just want to have a break.

"I don't think I would be here without my children.

"I was told I wouldn't be able to have children when I was younger, but miracles do happen.

"I just don't want them to miss out.

"There are so many generous people, the support has really been overwhelming."

To donate to Rachel's story visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/helptheclementskids or follow Breathlessly Mothering on Facebook and Instagram.

You may also want to watch: