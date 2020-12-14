£11m boost to area’s NHS services for ‘vital’ maintenance work
- Credit: Archant
The area’s NHS services are set to receive £11m in funding for maintenance projects.
Lucy Frazer, MP for south east Cambridgeshire, has confirmed the amount is part of a £600m government investment into the NHS.
A press statement from her office explained the funds will be used ‘to complete vital maintenance projects’.
The money will be split between the Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the East of England Ambulance Service.
Ms Frazer said: “In this very difficult year, our NHS staff have been there for us.
You may also want to watch:
“It’s right that they have the money they need to deliver services to the best of their ability.
“For our area, this is going to mean £11 million pounds in extra funding, which will be used to complete 25 maintenance projects.”
Most Read
- 1 Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations
- 2 Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn beats career-threatening injury with comeback win
- 3 Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old
- 4 Cambs missed out on more than £500,000 in active travel funds after ‘botched bid’ by mayor, Labour Party claims
- 5 The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert
- 6 Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice
- 7 US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision
- 8 Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident
- 9 Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations
- 10 Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water
Last month, it was revealed health chiefs were planning to pitch for a £50m re-development of the Princess of Wales hospital in Ely - and work could start within a year.