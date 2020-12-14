Published: 1:28 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 11:16 AM December 16, 2020

Lucy Frazer MP has confirmed £11m of government funding has been allocated to NHS maintenance projects in the area. Pictures Lucy Frazer MP - Credit: Archant

The area’s NHS services are set to receive £11m in funding for maintenance projects.

Lucy Frazer, MP for south east Cambridgeshire, has confirmed the amount is part of a £600m government investment into the NHS.

A press statement from her office explained the funds will be used ‘to complete vital maintenance projects’.

The money will be split between the Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the East of England Ambulance Service.

Ms Frazer said: “In this very difficult year, our NHS staff have been there for us.

“It’s right that they have the money they need to deliver services to the best of their ability.

“For our area, this is going to mean £11 million pounds in extra funding, which will be used to complete 25 maintenance projects.”

Last month, it was revealed health chiefs were planning to pitch for a £50m re-development of the Princess of Wales hospital in Ely - and work could start within a year.