Two million pounds extra funding for roads across Fenland
PUBLISHED: 12:53 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 03 January 2019
Archant
An extra £2m will be spent over the next three months to repair and resurface roads at 26 sites across the Fens.
The funding is part of the extra £12.694m Norfolk County Council received from the Government to spend on road maintenance in 2018/19.
This money is Norfolk’s share of the £420m made available to local authorities in England, that was announced in the Budget on October 2018.
Cllr Martin Wilby, chairman of the environment, development and transport committee, said: “This represents a significant investment in West Norfolk’s Fen roads which were particularly badly affected by the heatwave over the summer, and the Beast from the East, last February and March.
“The extra Government money is very welcome and we’re making sure we spend it where it’s most needed.”
A specialist surface recycling technique will be used to return the bumpy roads to a level surface.
Schemes will focus on pothole repairs and resurfacing, and may also include bridge maintenance, and repairs of signs and drains.
The current section of road will be pulverised and re-laid giving a smooth finish which will then be topped with a new tarmac surface.
Information on any temporary road closures that may be necessary will be provided to residents and businesses adjacent to the resurfacing schemes before work gets underway.
The £2m repair and resurfacing work will get underway towards the end of January on sections of road at the following locations:
Engine Road – Hilgay
Magdalen High Road – Wiggenhall St Germans
Station Road – Hilgay
West Drove North – Walpole / West Walton
The Street – Marham
Poplar Row Road – Outwell
Lady Drove – Downham West
The Drove – Stow Bardolph
River Bank – Hilgay
Outwell Road – Stow Bardolph
Hundred Foot Bank – Welney
Stow Road – Magdalen
Severalls Road – Methwold
Watlington Road – Tottenhill
Thieves Bridge Road – Watlington
College Road – Wereham
Middle Drove – Marshland St James
