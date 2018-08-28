Advanced search

Two million pounds extra funding for roads across Fenland

PUBLISHED: 12:53 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 03 January 2019

Two million pounds extra funding for Norfolks Fen roads. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD

Two million pounds extra funding for Norfolks Fen roads. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD

Archant

An extra £2m will be spent over the next three months to repair and resurface roads at 26 sites across the Fens.

The funding is part of the extra £12.694m Norfolk County Council received from the Government to spend on road maintenance in 2018/19.

This money is Norfolk’s share of the £420m made available to local authorities in England, that was announced in the Budget on October 2018.

Cllr Martin Wilby, chairman of the environment, development and transport committee, said: “This represents a significant investment in West Norfolk’s Fen roads which were particularly badly affected by the heatwave over the summer, and the Beast from the East, last February and March.

“The extra Government money is very welcome and we’re making sure we spend it where it’s most needed.”

A specialist surface recycling technique will be used to return the bumpy roads to a level surface.

Schemes will focus on pothole repairs and resurfacing, and may also include bridge maintenance, and repairs of signs and drains.

The current section of road will be pulverised and re-laid giving a smooth finish which will then be topped with a new tarmac surface.

Information on any temporary road closures that may be necessary will be provided to residents and businesses adjacent to the resurfacing schemes before work gets underway.

The £2m repair and resurfacing work will get underway towards the end of January on sections of road at the following locations:

Engine Road – Hilgay

Magdalen High Road – Wiggenhall St Germans

Station Road – Hilgay

West Drove North – Walpole / West Walton

The Street – Marham

Poplar Row Road – Outwell

Lady Drove – Downham West

The Drove – Stow Bardolph

River Bank – Hilgay

Outwell Road – Stow Bardolph

Hundred Foot Bank – Welney

Stow Road – Magdalen

Severalls Road – Methwold

Watlington Road – Tottenhill

Thieves Bridge Road – Watlington

College Road – Wereham

Middle Drove – Marshland St James

