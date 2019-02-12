Busy roundabout in Ely set to see funding to ease congestion

A notoriously busy roundabout in Ely is set to have up thousands of pounds of funding ploughed into it to ease congestion.

The A10 Witchford Road roundabout that leads on to the A142 near the BP garage will see funding go towards improvements from the community infrastructure levy (CIL).

The Lancaster Way roundabout has also been earmarked for improvements and is set to undergo a study.

At a meeting of the full council in East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) last night, Cllr Anna Bailey stressed that work needed to be done to ensure businesses and jobs were brought to the enterprise zone.

Cllr Bailey said: “Both roads are beyond capacity at peak periods and in reality businesses and jobs will only be created at the enterprise zone if people know that they can actually get to there.

“The future of the site and the jobs that it will bring depends on this.”

Emma Grima, director of commercial, said that the BP roundabout could not be considered “in isolation”.

She said: “There needs to be improvement to the Lancaster Way roundabout to ensure that traffic flows appropriately.

“Once the study is complete, a contribution, through CIL, could be used as part of the funding package.”

The CIL helps support the development of the local area and has seen three projects in Ely - including the new southern bypass - allocated funding so far.

So far, more than two million pounds has been allocated to the district leisure centre, £927,000 to Littleport Schools and £907,000 for Ely Southern Bypass.

There is just over £362,000 left to be spent on other projects.

Council bosses say that they have been working with Grovemere Properties, Cambridgeshire County Council and the combined authority to “alleviate the current traffic issues”.

“The council recognises and supports the need for these improvements, not just to unlock future growth in the area but also to alleviate the traffic issues that are currently being experienced,” Ms Grima added.

“Adding the A142/Witchford Road roundabout to the list could provide another funding source to bring about a solution to this congested area and facilitate growth.”

It was approved that the projects will be listed as possible beneficiaries for CIL funding.

Cllr Coralie Green, who sits on the enterprise zone board, added: “Every project meeting I sit in results in traffic problems being discussed and it is clear that we need something doing with this.”