An independent charity that could lose £47,000 of funding says it would lead to "catastrophic consequences" with fears of a branch closure.

Citizens Advice Rural Cambridgeshire (CARC) had "no idea" that East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) were proposing to cut their funding until the Ely Standard's article was published on Friday (January 10).

It would mean that the yearly grant from ECDC would run out at the end of March 2020.

The money is used to support the provision of free, confidential, impartial and independent advice.

Michael Mealing, chair of CARC, said: "We have had a good relationship with the district council for a number of years.

"This news came completely out the blue to us - we had no idea.

"We are a small independent charity and the local authority is our biggest funder.

"This could affect us hugely, so much so that we are thinking could an office in Ely be viable anymore?

"This funding also makes a contribution to our overheads as we have five offices in rural Cambridgeshire."

Its expertise extends to dealing with benefits, money advice, consumer advice, employment advice and relationship advice.

But the district council say that around 80 per cent of support "overlap and duplicate" with their own services.

Mr Mealing continued: "There are some services that are similar to what the council offer; but our people are trained to a national standard to help in specific areas.

"We are independent too and that works better for some people as it may be they have a link with the council for their issue they need help on.

"We are in great demand as lots of people are struggling more and more with debt issues."

CARC chief executive Nick Blencowe, said the group were seeking an "urgent meeting" with the council.

He added: "Rural cambs has received no indication that their present service level agreement to provide advice services is not working satisfactorily.

"The ECDC grant is core funding for CARC'S services in the district and there will be catastrophic consequences, if it is suddenly withdrawn.

"In addition our volunteers contributed £83,785.00 of value in 2018/19 to the service, volunteering is also about being part of the community they live in."

The CAB office in Ely helps more than 50 people a week and also offers an outreach service in Littleport at the ECDC community hub.

Lewis Bage, communities and partnerships manager from ECDC, said the council has "a track record for delivering against the needs of its residents."

Mr Bage continued: "The council is well positioned to respond to any impacts and participates in local campaigns and attracts external funding into the district."

The Ely Standard has contacted ECDC for a comment.