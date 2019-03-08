Advanced search

Funding fears for Ely Christmas lights switch on - as still £6,000 in sponsorship needed

PUBLISHED: 11:59 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 12 September 2019

Funding fears for Ely Christmas lights switch on  as still £6,000 in sponsorship needed. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Organisers of Ely's Christmas lights switch-on say that they are "very concerned" about funding for this year's event.

Around £6,000 is still needed in sponsorship to make sure that everything can go ahead as planned.

Since making an appeal in the Ely Standard last month, event manager Ian Newstead said they still only had three sponsors.

This year will mark the 15th anniversary of the switch on, with thousands set to desend on the city from 4pm on Friday November 29.

"The planning is well underway and we have some very special acts pencilled in to perform on stage," Mr Newstead said.

"Our last request for sponsors actually achieved nothing and that no sponsors have come forward.

"We are very concerned about funding for the event as still have the original three sponsors so far and still need to generate £6,000.

"We have some great packages for any businesses that would be willing to help us so please do get in touch."

For more information of how you can help this year then call Ian on 07902015598 or email ian.newstead@integral.co.uk

