Funding of £47,000 could be axed for East Cambs charity that helps thousands of people in debt

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 10 January 2020

A £47,000 grant could be scrapped for an independent advice charity in Cambridgeshire. The Citizens Advice Bureau in Ely. Picture: ARCHANT

A £47,000 grant could be scrapped for an independent advice charity in Cambridgeshire that help thousands of people in debt.

Citizens Advice Rural Cambridgeshire (CARC) is set to lose their yearly funding from East Cambridgeshire County Council (ECDC).

The district council say that around 80 per cent of support such as debt, benefits and housing advice "overlap and duplicate" with their own services.

Funding would be stopped from 2020/21 and future years and service delivered directly by ECDC.

However, the proposal comes at the busiest time of year for CARC as they expect 175 people to seek advice for debt concerns in January, including council tax arrears, credit card debt, rent arrears, unsecured loans and utility bills.

In 2018/19 CARC helped 2,717 residents in East Cambridgeshire with 8,652 issues.

In a report from Lewis Bage, communities and partnerships manager, it reads: "While this option presents an additional cost to the council there will be an improvement in the services offered to the community.

"It will give peoples more access to services as council offices are open longer with more face-to-face availability.

"We already have established relationships with external organisations and can give specialist advice."

Four jobs would be also offered with ECDC's housing team at an additional cost of £95,252.

These costs would be met through central government funding and the £47,000 grant which would have gone to CARC.

The report, which will be discussed at the operational services committee at ECDC on January 20, states that there is currently a "lack of control" for the council to intervene with CARC.

Mr Bage continues: "The council is well positioned to respond to any impacts and participates in local campaigns and attracts external funding into the district."

Analysis of national data over a 12-month period revealed that on a single day - January 29 2019 - citizen advice offices helped 2,776 people.

The Ely Standard has contacted CARC for a comment.

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he's released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Rural campaign group call for action on hare coursers by making changes to the law

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized last month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Youngster with cancer is treated to a van of food and gifts from Tesco in Ely

A little girl from Ely who has cancer – who also lost her mum to the disease – was treated to a van of Christmas goodies from Tesco. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

School closure in Littleport due to 'lack of heating'

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Soham 'gateway' plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 540 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Court imposes tough banning order on suspected hare courser caught after 100mph chase in Cambridgeshire - once he’s released from prison

Suspected hare courser Nelson Hedges has been jailed after being caught by police following a 100mph chase. He admitted criminal damage and dangerous driving in court. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Rural campaign group call for action on hare coursers by making changes to the law

Two suspected hare coursers in Wicken were stopped by police after a vehicle in a nearby ditch was seized last month. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Youngster with cancer is treated to a van of food and gifts from Tesco in Ely

A little girl from Ely who has cancer – who also lost her mum to the disease – was treated to a van of Christmas goodies from Tesco. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

School closure in Littleport due to ‘lack of heating’

Littleport Primary School will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday January 7) due to a lack of heating. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Soham ‘gateway’ plan for 540 homes, shops, medical centre and nursery school submitted to East Cambs Council

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 540 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

'Vicious and cowardly' stabbing at Whitemoor condemned by prison officers union

One of the prisoners involved in the attack at Whitemoor was named as Brustom Ziamani, 24, who was jailed five years ago on terrorism charges. Picture; MET POLICE

Funding of £47,000 could be axed for East Cambs charity that helps thousands of people in debt

A £47,000 grant could be scrapped for an independent advice charity in Cambridgeshire. The Citizens Advice Bureau in Ely. Picture: ARCHANT

Mother who stole more than £75,000 from a family business by fraudulently refunding herself cash must pay back ill-gotten gains

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, stole more than £75,000 from a family business by fraudulently refunding herself cash. The 45-year-old mother has been ordered to begin paying back her ill-gotten gains. Picture: POLICE

Fruit importer, law student and hotel manager among Cambridgeshire Constabulary's 16 new recruits

Fruit importer, law student and hotel manager among Cambridgeshire Constabulary�s 16 new recruits. Picture: POLICE

Littleport school receive thousands of pounds for community project

The Highfields Academy in Littleport received a grant of £9,760 to help create a sensory garden at the school. Picture: JULIE SPARROW
