A £47,000 grant could be scrapped for an independent advice charity in Cambridgeshire that help thousands of people in debt.

Citizens Advice Rural Cambridgeshire (CARC) is set to lose their yearly funding from East Cambridgeshire County Council (ECDC).

The district council say that around 80 per cent of support such as debt, benefits and housing advice "overlap and duplicate" with their own services.

Funding would be stopped from 2020/21 and future years and service delivered directly by ECDC.

However, the proposal comes at the busiest time of year for CARC as they expect 175 people to seek advice for debt concerns in January, including council tax arrears, credit card debt, rent arrears, unsecured loans and utility bills.

In 2018/19 CARC helped 2,717 residents in East Cambridgeshire with 8,652 issues.

In a report from Lewis Bage, communities and partnerships manager, it reads: "While this option presents an additional cost to the council there will be an improvement in the services offered to the community.

"It will give peoples more access to services as council offices are open longer with more face-to-face availability.

"We already have established relationships with external organisations and can give specialist advice."

Four jobs would be also offered with ECDC's housing team at an additional cost of £95,252.

These costs would be met through central government funding and the £47,000 grant which would have gone to CARC.

The report, which will be discussed at the operational services committee at ECDC on January 20, states that there is currently a "lack of control" for the council to intervene with CARC.

Mr Bage continues: "The council is well positioned to respond to any impacts and participates in local campaigns and attracts external funding into the district."

Analysis of national data over a 12-month period revealed that on a single day - January 29 2019 - citizen advice offices helped 2,776 people.

The Ely Standard has contacted CARC for a comment.