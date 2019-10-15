Students to get active thanks to £5,000 funding boost

Funding for Duke of Edinburgh pupils at Littleport and East Cambs Academy. Picture: Rachel Allerton Archant

A grant of £5,000 will allow students from East Cambridgeshire to get active and learn new skills as part of a Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) expedition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The funding from the DofE Diamond fund for Littleport and East Cambs Academy will help them complete their award.

The scheme provides young people, aged 14-24, the opportunity to develop key life skills such as confidence, commitment and team working through volunteering, learning a new skill, physical exercise and an expedition.

You may also want to watch:

The grant will also equip pupils with the necessary materials to take part in the expedition element of the award, including providing tents and backpacks.

Christina Emmess, DofE lead at Littleport and East Cambs Academy, said: "We believe it is important to support our students to become confident and rounded individuals who are ready for life after education.

"This year alone, we have 27 Year 9 students on the DofE programme.

"We look forward to celebrating all their hard work over the next year on our next practical expedition which will take place in June 2020."