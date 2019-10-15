Advanced search

Students to get active thanks to £5,000 funding boost

15 October, 2019 - 11:01
Funding for Duke of Edinburgh pupils at Littleport and East Cambs Academy. Picture: Rachel Allerton

Funding for Duke of Edinburgh pupils at Littleport and East Cambs Academy. Picture: Rachel Allerton

Archant

A grant of £5,000 will allow students from East Cambridgeshire to get active and learn new skills as part of a Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) expedition.

The funding from the DofE Diamond fund for Littleport and East Cambs Academy will help them complete their award.

The scheme provides young people, aged 14-24, the opportunity to develop key life skills such as confidence, commitment and team working through volunteering, learning a new skill, physical exercise and an expedition.

You may also want to watch:

The grant will also equip pupils with the necessary materials to take part in the expedition element of the award, including providing tents and backpacks.

Christina Emmess, DofE lead at Littleport and East Cambs Academy, said: "We believe it is important to support our students to become confident and rounded individuals who are ready for life after education.

"This year alone, we have 27 Year 9 students on the DofE programme.

"We look forward to celebrating all their hard work over the next year on our next practical expedition which will take place in June 2020."

Most Read

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

50 pupils with special educational needs could be among first to make their own way to school in cost saving/ training plan by county council

SEND pupils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough could be taught to travel to school independently in a bid to save nearly £11,000 per pupil per year, Most currently use taxis.

Online gig to be streamed in memory of former Witchford teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in crash earlier this year

A Facebook Live gig will be steamed in memory of a former Witchford Village College teacher who was killed in a crash earlier this year. Picture: Supplied/Michaela Fedeczko

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Driver arrested after 135mph police chase on A14

Police arrested a driver on the A14 after they reportedly drove at 135mph and were in possession of a firearm Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

LETTER: A cola a day is ‘irresponsible’

Jean Cox (91) drinks a coke a day in Ely. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

50 pupils with special educational needs could be among first to make their own way to school in cost saving/ training plan by county council

SEND pupils in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough could be taught to travel to school independently in a bid to save nearly £11,000 per pupil per year, Most currently use taxis.

Online gig to be streamed in memory of former Witchford teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in crash earlier this year

A Facebook Live gig will be steamed in memory of a former Witchford Village College teacher who was killed in a crash earlier this year. Picture: Supplied/Michaela Fedeczko

LETTER: ‘It seems quite clear that a small minority is not doing the “right thing”’ says county councillor on tractor drivers

Accident involving tractor in Haddenham last week prompted a response from Cllr Bill Hunt about tractor drivers in general. He is emphatic he is not commenting on this particular incident. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

Driver arrested after 135mph police chase on A14

Police arrested a driver on the A14 after they reportedly drove at 135mph and were in possession of a firearm Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Stonea Railway Bridge hit splits van in half - one man injured

A white van has snapped in half after getting stuck under Stonea Railway Bridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Award winning chef James Knappett from Soham tells students ‘to achieve in life you must create the oportunities yourself’

James Knappett, award winning chef from Soham offers advice to aspiring students hoping to emulate his success. Picture; CAMBRIDGE REGIONAL COLLEGE

Students to get active thanks to £5,000 funding boost

Funding for Duke of Edinburgh pupils at Littleport and East Cambs Academy. Picture: Rachel Allerton

Funding boost of almost £50,000 for Cambridgeshire amputee charity Steel Bones

A funding boost of almost £50,000 has been granted to Cambridgeshire charity Steel Bones that supports amputees and their families. Here are founders Leigh and Emma. Picture: STEEL BONES

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society to perform Agatha Christie murder mystery at Ely College

The City of Ely Amateur Dramatic Society perform Agatha Christie’s intense, atmospheric murder mystery ‘And Then There Were None’ to life – and death - at Ely College next week. Some of the cast members are pictured. Picture: D STUART PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists