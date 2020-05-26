Thieves steal 100 litres of diesel and cause around £25,000 worth of damage at farm

More than £25,000 worth of damage was caused after thieves stole 100 litres of diesel from an east Cambridgeshire farm last week.

The farm on Twenty Pence Road in Wilburton was targeted overnight between Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Thieves forced their way onto the site before stealing 100 litres of diesel, causing an estimated £25,000 worth of damage to an irrigation pump.

“Prevent your vehicle from fuel theft by parking in busy, well-lit areas which are monitored by CCTV.

“We recommend you park with your fuel tank facing the road so that passing traffic acts as a deterrent to thieves.

“Parking close to other vehicles is also a good idea as it restricts access to your fuel tank.

“Locking fuel caps are not recommended as thieves will often just puncture the tank instead causing even more damage. Instead, fuel cap alarms can be fitted which are activated when your vehicle is tampered with.

“We also advise that you re-fuel your vehicle just before planned journeys rather than leaving a vehicle fully fuelled overnight.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police via 101 or online quoting incident 35/33205/20.