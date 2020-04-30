Advanced search

Photographer captures beautiful family portraits while remaining socially distant

PUBLISHED: 12:12 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 30 April 2020

Cambridgeshire-based photographer Katie Farr is capturing stunning doorstep portraits while remaining at least 10 feet away. Picture: Katie Farr Photography

Katie Farr Photography

A photographer is visiting homes across the region to capture stunning family portraits, all while remaining socially distant at least 10 feet away.

Isleham-based professional photographer Katie Farr has taken on the ‘Front Steps Project’ and has snapped dozens of families already – still following Government guidelines.

The project began in America and has featured residents and a number of well-known celebrities and stars stood outside their homes during lockdown.

Usually found in the French Alps, Ms Farr is the official photographer for a luxury ski hotel but is now isolating at home in east Cambridgeshire during the coronavirus pandemic.

The photos are all being taken on residents’ doorsteps and in exchange, Ms Farr is asking her subjects to donate to the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.

She said: “I heard about the project in the US and I wanted to start this project here! Of course, social distancing is being implemented.

“The project simply involves taking a photograph of your household on your front step. I see it as pocket photojournalism.

“Lets positively document these unprecedented times, a time where we united, we stayed together as families under one roof again.

“We valued and cared for each other, we found and gave back to our community.”

Those wanting photographs are being asked to contact Ms Farr via email or over the phone to arrange the socially distant photoshoot.

She added: “Send me a message with your interest and I’ll set up a time with you. You pose on your front steps and I will take the shots from at least 10 feet away.

“Each photo session will be brief and outside only. Don’t want to change out of your PJs or loungewear? No promlem.

“Want to include your pet? No problem. I’m happy to photograph couples, families, individuals, and I will give you the digital file of your portrait.

“All I ask in return is for a donation to local charity Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, there is no minimum donation, whatever people can spare via my JustGiving page.

A total of £250 has already been raised by Ms Farr’s project by 13 individuals and families who have had their mini photoshoot from the comfort of their homes.

To arrange photos, email: hello@katiefarr.photo or call 07825107875 and to make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katie-farr-photo

