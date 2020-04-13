Advanced search

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: The extraordinary tribute to the NHS by this Ely homeowner

PUBLISHED: 15:24 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 13 April 2020

NHS tribute illuminating a house in Ely. It has been widely praised on social media. Picture; SUBMITTED

Archant

Of all the tributes to the NHS – now lead by Prime Minister Boris Johnson – perhaps this from an Ely resident is one of the finest.

It is certainly one of the most illuminating.

The exterior display on this Ely home prompted an amazing response on social media when it started to be shared on Facebook.

It has been viewed 11,000 time and shared many hundreds of times on Facebook.

Although the homeowner is happy for it to be shared – and enjoyed – we have respected his request not to name him.

But it remains a powerful testimony to those on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Amazing” was the sentiment of one of many who have seen it.

“I feel very proud of you even though I don’t know you,” was how another viewer described it.

As the Prime Minister himself said of the NHS after leaving hospital: “I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life.”

