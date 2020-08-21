All change after just two years as college principal leaves for new post ‘nearer to home’

Rolf Purvis, principal of Downham Market Academy (right) will replace Daniel Baxby (left) at Witchford Village College from September.

Witchford Village College (WVC) will begin the autumn term with a new principal after Daniel Baxby announced his departure after two years in the role.

Witchford Village College (WVC) will begin the autumn term with a new principal after Daniel Baxby announced his departure after two years in the role.

Sandra Thompson, chair of governors, told parents he was leaving to “take up a new appointment nearer to his home”.

He was previously vice-principal at Wrenn Academy, Wellingborough.

She said in a newsletter: “It is particularly important to all concerned with the college that we do not let this change derail the amazing work that the students, teachers and leadership team have put in over the last two years.

“The difference right across the college is palpable, exciting and inspiring.”

Rolf Purvis, principal of Downham Market Academy (DMA), will replace him with the title of executive principal of WVC from September.

Originally from Yorkshire, Mr Baxby is a business graduate and has worked in several schools across the region, including time as senior assistant head and head of sixth form at Prince William School, Oundle.

Rolf Purvis, principal of Downham Market Academy (DMA), will replace him with the title of executive principal of WVC from September.

He is part of the same enlarged trust as Witchford “and will provide an excellent addition to our college” said Ms Thompson.

“He has been principal at DMA for three years and in that time has transformed the school and the outcomes for students.”

Before taking on the role at DMA, he was at Chesterton Community College for 31 years, including a significant spell as deputy head.

She said: “Chesterton Community College has had an outstanding reputation for many years and is often regarded as one of the top performing schools in the country.

“Mr Purvis was a key part of the team that delivered this change. As a result, the governing body and I are excited about what this means for students and staff as we continue the journey that Mr Baxby and his team started.”

The chair said that she wanted to put on record her thanks to Mr Baxby “for all he has achieved in the turnaround and progress of WVC over the past two years. “He, and the other members of the senior leadership team, have put in place a solid foundation for the future success of the college and their three-year plan will continue to be the basis of the college’s development.”

Ms Thompson added: “The governing body would like to wish Mr Baxby every success in his new role.

“I would like to reassure you that we, along with the college’s senior leadership team, teaching staff and the merging trusts will continue to do everything we can to ensure that the changes only have a positive impact on you and your education.”

She said Mr Purvis would “focus his energies on continuing the school’s successful journey”.