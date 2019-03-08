'Prepare to be scared' - Fright night at Cambridgeshire farm to raise money for fundraising appeal

Fright night at Cambridgeshire farm to raise money for fundraising appeal. Picture: Snakehall Farm poster Archant

A fright night event to raise funds for a farm near Ely that supports people with disabilities is ready to give visitors a scare.

Snakehall Farm, in Reach, is hoping to raise £30,000 for their 30 years appeal to build a new barn conversion.

The accessible 18-acre farm will be transformed after dark into spooky surroundings.

Mark Cornell, farm manager, said: "This is our sixth year doing this event are we are going from strength to strength and scarier to scarier.

"Staff and farm friends will be volunteering on the night and all monies raised will go towards our fund.

"Prepare to be scared."

The Fright Night will take place on October 26. Grouped time slots are available from 7pm until late.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/spooky-snakehall-2019-farm-fright-night-at-the-prospects-trust-tickets-72957655311 or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/SnakehallFarm/events/

Although there isn't an age limit on this event, the event organisers suggest that under 10s do not attend.