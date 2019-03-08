Advanced search

Fund raising page hits its £2,500 target and will support grieving family of teenager who died after falling from car

PUBLISHED: 15:30 02 August 2019

Friends posted a photo of John 'Dave' King to a gofundme page to help pay for his funeral after the teenager died following an incident at Ely earlier in the week. Picture: gofundme

A fund set up to support the family of a Littleport teenager who died this week after falling from a car on the A10 has already reached its £2,500 target.

The gofundme page launched following the death of John 'Dave' King of Upton Place, Littleport, whose life support machine was turned off after doctors were unable to save his life following the incident.

Conor Stanford set up the fund a short while after John's death to help his family pay for the funeral expenses.

Many tributes were posted to the gofundme page remembering John with affection and dozens offered small amounts of money to quickly edge the fund to over £1,000.

But today the fund reached its target following a £1,000 anonymous donation which will be forwarded by organisers to the grieving family.

Emergency services were called to the incident at about 9.40am on Tuesday (30 July) after reports the young man had fallen from a black Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 133 of 30 July.

Conor posted to the gofundme page: "John was a gold hearted person who would have had the brightest future ahead of him. Unfortunately an incident happened which left him on life support.

"Now he is no longer with us. If you know John aka 'Dave' then you'll know he's always got a smile or something funny to say, Dave just bought joy into the room when everyone's down. We love and will miss you."

