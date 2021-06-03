Published: 11:30 AM June 3, 2021

Four golf enthusiasts are gearing up for a mammoth charity challenge to raise funds to help those affected by cancer.

Ryan Woods alongside Shane Hornsey, Ashley Sizer and Reece Horton will play 72 holes, or four rounds of golf, in the space of one day at Ely City Golf Club for Macmillan Cancer Support next month.

The team, known as ‘the famous fore’, will also aim to walk over 20 miles in one day as they bid to reach their £1,000 target.

Writing on their fundraising page, the team said: “Cancer affects many people at different times in their lives, whether you have experienced it first-hand, or with a family member or a friend; having the support to get through those tough times is vital.

“Therefore, we are taking on the incredible challenge of playing 72 holes of golf in one day, and as tough as this may sound, it will never be as tough as battling cancer.”

The challenge will take place on Friday, July 9.

To donate, visit: https://longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/thefamousfore.