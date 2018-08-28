Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Flat fire caused by fridge freezer leads to warning about importance of working smoke alarms and not overloading sockets

PUBLISHED: 10:25 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 31 January 2019

Crews attended a flat fire in Cambridgeshire that was caused by a fridge freezer over the weekend. Cambs Fire crews have since issued advice about preventing similar fires. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Crews attended a flat fire in Cambridgeshire that was caused by a fridge freezer over the weekend. Cambs Fire crews have since issued advice about preventing similar fires. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Archant

A flat fire caused by a fridge freezer that left one person hospitalised has led to a warning from Cambs Fire about the importance of having working smoke alarms and not overloading plug sockets.

The advice comes after one person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after crews found smoke issuing from a first floor window of a Cambridgeshire flat and a fire in the bedroom of the house.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire, before dampening down the area.

Watch commander Jon-Paul Jones, who attended the fire, said: “Thankfully the resident had a working smoke alarm which alerted them to the fire, and a neighbour quickly called the fire service.

“Without a working smoke alarm and the quick-thinking of a neighbour, this fire could have been much more serious.

“A smoke alarm is the single most important thing you need in your home - it will alert you to a fire and give you precious minutes to escape to safety.

“The crews did a fantastic job to tackle the fire and bring it under control so quickly.”

A Cambs Fire spokesman added: “To reduce the risk of having a fire in your home, don’t overload sockets and make sure all appliances have been registered.”

“On Tuesday (January 29) at 12.55pm, one crew from Huntingdon and two crews from St Neots were called to a flat fire on Park Lane, Godmanchester.

“The flat was safely evacuated and all persons were accounted for.

“All crews returned to their stations by 3.10pm. The cause of the fire was accidental.”

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Angry Fen villagers explain why they brought in the Grim Reaper and donned face masks and used theatrical coffin in safety protest

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Angry Fen villagers explain why they brought in the Grim Reaper and donned face masks and used theatrical coffin in safety protest

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Car causes traffic chaos on A11 slip road from M11 after it caught fire while driving during rush hour

The car which burst into flames on the A11 slip road from the M11 during rush hour on Wednesday, January 30. Picture: SUBMITTED

Angry Fen villagers explain why they brought in the Grim Reaper and donned face masks and used theatrical coffin in safety protest

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Three car crash on A14 between Fen Ditton and Stow Cum Quy

Police are advising motorists to avoid the A14 eastbound between Fen Ditton and Stow Cum Quy this morning due to a three-vehicle collision. Picture: CAMBS TRAVEL NEWS.

Underground electrical box catches fire and closes Soham High Street

An underground electrical box caught fire and closed the High Street in Soham on Wednesday (January 30). The road was then closed to all traffic between The Fountain and Red Lion Square. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Cheers! Earliest evidence of beer making discovered on A14 during £1.5 billion upgrade

Cheers! Earliest evidence of beer making discovered on A14 as part of £1.5 billion upgrade. Pictured is MOLA HEADLAND archaebotanist, Lara Gonzalez believes this is the earliest evidence of British beer brewing. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists