Well-being and fitness studio to be opened in Ely thanks to funding boost

Ely residents and local business owners Sarah Ford and Alice Loombe will open their FRESH well-being and fitness studio at 16-18 Broad Street in October thanks to a cash boost from Sport England. Picture: FRESH ELY Archant

Two Ely residents and local business owners will open a well-being and fitness studio later this year thanks to a cash boost from Sport England.

Sara Ford and Alice Loombe will launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street in October after they were awarded community asset funding.

While classes will include barre, pilates, dance, yoga, flexitone, HIIT, bounce, meditation, mental strength workshops and post-natal options, the pair say FRESH - which has a “botanical vibe and will house one small and two large studios, and have space for a café - “will differ to usual fitness studios”.

As well as placing an emphasis on “inclusion, ensuring the classes are accessible and welcoming to all, regardless of age, gender or background,” they will offer one class a day to a charity, community group, older group or underrepresented group free of charge.

Between them, Sara and Alice have over 20 years of teaching experience within the dance and fitness industry and aim to “develop a nurturing environment that supports client’s mental health” while “opening a discussion on how fitness can support a sense of well-being”.

Sara Ford, FRESH co-founder, said: “I love Ely, I grew up here. Alice lives here now, too. I’ve grown to know so much about the community, launched a business (4th Dimension Dance School) here seven years ago - it wouldn’t have taken off how it did somewhere else.”

MORE: 4th Dimension dancers raise awareness of LGBT rights and gender stereotypes

Alice Loombe, FRESH co-founder, said: “A big thank you to Sport England for their support, because without them this wouldn’t be possible.

“We want to create a kind and open culture at FRESH, where we can support everybody with their physical and mental well-being and be a hub for other local businesses.

“The vision is so much bigger than Sara and me. We’re creating something that is going to impact so many people.”

“It’s a small community but it has a big heart, and everyone really cares about people here. We’re huge supporters of our local businesses, and we hope to be able to add to what Ely already has on offer.”

Sara and Alice say they are keen to hear from any potential vegan caterers looking for an opportunity to open their own café. They are also looking to hear from yoga and boxing teachers, osteopaths, physios and/or counsellors who may be interested in renting space: email goodvibes@freshandwell.co.uk

If you belong to a charity, community, older or underrepresented group and are interested in finding out more about the free sessions available at FRESH please email – goodvibes@freshandwell.co.uk

To keep up to date with FRESH, which will also offer membership packages and has a free car park, follow them on Facebook (@freshandwell) and Instagram or visit their website.