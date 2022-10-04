FRESH Ely, founded in 2020 by Sara Ford and Alice Loombe (pictured), has been awarded two golds and a silver at the SME Biz Awards. - Credit: FRESH Ely

A Fitness studio in Ely has scooped three regional awards, and is now into the final for a national award too.

FRESH Ely, founded in 2020 by Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, has been awarded two golds and a silver at the SME Biz Awards.

Sara won gold for businesswoman of the year, Alice won gold for business hero, and FRESH won silver for best new business.

Speaking of FRESH’s success, Sara and Alice said: “We are honoured to have been recognised in this way this early in our journey. It means the world to us.

“We have put so much hard work and love into FRESH and it felt amazing to even be a finalist in these awards let alone win.

“It has given us such a boost.”

Sara and Alice are also finalists in three categories at this year’s National Business Women’s Awards.

They will find out how they’ve done at a ceremony in November.