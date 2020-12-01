Advanced search

Well-being and fitness studio will (finally) open this weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:42 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 01 December 2020

Ely residents and local business owners Sara Ford and Alice Loombe will open their FRESH well-being and fitness studio at 16-18 Broad Street on December 5. Picture: TRISH PETERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Ely residents and local business owners Sara Ford and Alice Loombe will open their FRESH well-being and fitness studio at 16-18 Broad Street on December 5. Picture: TRISH PETERS PHOTOGRAPHY

After delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, two Ely residents and local business owners will finally open their well-being and fitness studio this weekend

Sara Ford and Alice Loombe initially hoped to launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street in October after they were awarded community asset funding from Sport England.

Having had to postpone the opening because of the second lockdown, FRESH opens on Saturday December 5.

While classes will include barre, pilates, dance, yoga, flexitone, HIIT, bounce, meditation, mental strength workshops and post-natal options, the pair say FRESH - which has a “botanical vibe and will house one small and two large studios, and have space for a café - “will differ to usual fitness studios”.

As well as placing an emphasis on “inclusion, ensuring the classes are accessible and welcoming to all, regardless of age, gender or background,” they will offer one class a day to a charity, community group, older group or underrepresented group free of charge.

In October, FRESH launched a crowdfunder ahead of its opening to raise money for improved access.

