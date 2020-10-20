Advanced search

Fitness studio founders launch disabled access crowdfunder ahead of November opening

PUBLISHED: 12:31 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 20 October 2020

Ely residents and local business owners Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, who will launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street on November 7, have launched a crowdfunder to raise money for improved access. Inside the studio. Picture: TRISH PETERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Ely residents and local business owners Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, who will launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street on November 7, have launched a crowdfunder to raise money for improved access. Inside the studio. Picture: TRISH PETERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

£8,000 is needed to ensure an Ely fitness studio can offer ‘access for all’ when it opens next month.

Ely residents and local business owners Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, who will launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street on November 7, have launched a crowdfunder to raise money for improved access. Inside the studio. Picture: TRISH PETERS PHOTOGRAPHYEly residents and local business owners Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, who will launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street on November 7, have launched a crowdfunder to raise money for improved access. Inside the studio. Picture: TRISH PETERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, who will launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street on November 7, have launched a crowdfunder to raise money for improved access.

With £1,395 already raised thanks to donations from 33 supporters, the pair want to “ensure our sessions are accessible to everyone”.

The money will be used, they say, to install three ramps throughout the venue for wheelchairs and buggies.

Ely residents and local business owners Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, who will launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street on November 7, have launched a crowdfunder to raise money for improved access. Picture: TRISH PETERS PHOTOGRAPHYEly residents and local business owners Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, who will launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street on November 7, have launched a crowdfunder to raise money for improved access. Picture: TRISH PETERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Sara said having ‘access for all’ is important because “we want to ensure we are completely inclusive.

“There is no reason that someone with a physical limitation shouldn’t be able to access fantastic fitness and wellness services.

You may also want to watch:

“We want to make sure we’re available to anyone who needs us.”

MORE: Well-being and fitness studio to be opened in Ely thanks to funding boost

Supporter, Katy Goymour, said: “You are providing such an incredible service for the community and I am 100 per cent behind everything you are doing.

“I share your important values and ethics and you deserve to have the financial and moral support to make this vision become a reality.”

Ely residents and local business owners Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, who will launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street on November 7, have launched a crowdfunder to raise money for improved access. Inside the studio. Picture: TRISH PETERS PHOTOGRAPHYEly residents and local business owners Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, who will launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street on November 7, have launched a crowdfunder to raise money for improved access. Inside the studio. Picture: TRISH PETERS PHOTOGRAPHY

Between them, Sara and Alice have over 20 years of teaching experience within the dance and fitness industry and aim to “develop a nurturing environment that supports client’s mental health” while “opening a discussion on how fitness can support a sense of well-being”.

While classes will include barre, pilates, dance, yoga, flexitone, HIIT, bounce, meditation, mental strength workshops and post-natal options, the pair say FRESH - which has a “botanical vibe and will house one small and two large studios, and have space for a café - “will differ to usual fitness studios”.

As well as placing an emphasis on “inclusion, ensuring the classes are accessible and welcoming to all, regardless of age, gender or background,” they will offer one class a day to a charity, community group, older group or underrepresented group free of charge.

Ely residents and local business owners Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, who will launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street on November 7, have launched a crowdfunder to raise money for improved access. Inside the studio. Picture: TRISH PETERS PHOTOGRAPHYEly residents and local business owners Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, who will launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street on November 7, have launched a crowdfunder to raise money for improved access. Inside the studio. Picture: TRISH PETERS PHOTOGRAPHY

To keep up to date with FRESH, which will also offer membership packages and has a free car park, follow them on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

OPINION: An open letter to the BBC from Paul Stainton, a one-time popular and familiar voice on Radio Cambridgeshire

Paul Stainton in his prime at BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, He left three years ago but has now written an open letter to the BBC. Picture Steve Williams

Fitness studio founders launch disabled access crowdfunder ahead of November opening

Ely residents and local business owners Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, who will launch FRESH at 16-18 Broad Street on November 7, have launched a crowdfunder to raise money for improved access. Inside the studio. Picture: TRISH PETERS PHOTOGRAPHY

From Buzz Ice Year to David Grittenborough, Cambridgeshire gritters launch winter appeal

Flashback to earlier this year: L-R: Hollie from Westwood, Bailey and Alfie from Cavalry, Thomas from Guyhirn, Thea from Murrow, Jessica from Westwood and Oliver from Glebelands school. Name the gritter competition winners meet the fleet in the Fens. Picture: Supplied/CCC

East Cambridgeshire holds the unenviable record of eight deaths in one year from drug poisoning - the highest annual total since records began nearly 30 years ago

Nuno Albuquerque is an Addictions Counsellor with over 18 years of experience in working in the field in the UK and around the globe.

Rampant display proves too much for Ely 1sts in East Women’s League

Ely City men’s and ladies’ sections in action. Picture: ELY CITY HOCKEY CLUB