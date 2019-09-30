Visitors from French town twinned with Soham explore Cambridgeshire

A group of 40 guests from a French town that is twinned with Soham were taken on a tour of Ely with a Brexit Party candidate.

The visitors from the Andrézieux-Bouthéon, near Saint Etienne, were welcomed to the town by Soham's Twinning Association.

They were given a tour of Ely Cathedral and Oliver Cromwell's House accompanied by Vivienne Robinson, vice-chair of the association and prospective parliamentary candidate for SE Cambridgeshire Brexit Party.

"The Guides at both venues cannot be thanked enough," Ms Robinson said.

"They spoke excellent French, which was very much appreciated, and it made the tours so much more accessible.

"I had not realised how much influence the French had had on the architecture and history of our great cathedral."

A reception for the group was held at the Soham Town Rangers Football Club by Anne Pallet, the association's chair and Charles Warner, chair of Soham Town Council.

Other places visited were Sandringham, Kings Lynn, Cambridge and Wicken Fen.

They concluded their tour with a champagne reception at Soham's Pumpkin Fair, where they were treated to a choral performance by the Stetchworth Kitchen Choir.

Ms Robinson added: "There was much interest and lively discussion about Brexit and all agreed that it would not dampen our mutual enthusiasm for friendship with our European neighbours."

The Soham Twinning Association meets for French film nights and other social events.

Informal French-speaking games evenings are held on the first Monday of each month at the Fountain pub.

Contact Anne Pallet on 07960 014396 for more information.

