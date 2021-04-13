Freemasons make cash donation to support hospital cancer patients
A cash donation has been made by Ely Freemasons to support a local charity’s oncology unit, looking after cancer patients in hospital.
The group has donated £180 to local health charity PULSE which supports the oncology unit at St. George’s Medical Centre in Littleport.
The unit was started in May 2014 to provide cancer treatments for residents of The Isle of Ely and other neighbouring towns and villages.
Siobhan Carew, secretary of PULSE charity said: “We are incredibly grateful for this this funding from Descensus Aquarum Lodge.
“This will help to fund the extra demands for this clinic being experienced now and, in the future, and when the pandemic ends, we are expecting the demands to increase yet again.”
John Sinclair, charity steward of Descensus Aquarum Lodge, said: “This is a valuable local charity that needs our support to underpin the treatment of local people for the foreseeable future.”
Because it is located away from the Addenbrooke's site, the unit was considered safe for patients to attend for ongoing treatments.
