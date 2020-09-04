Cambridgeshire Freemasons continue to give lifelines to charities amid Covid-19 pandemic

Cambridgeshire Freemasons have donated £250 to the Ronald McDonald House Charity, just one of the organisations to have benefitted from the freemasons during lockdown. Here, Leslie Murfitt pictured with his family. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FREEMASONS Archant

Freemasons across Cambridgeshire, which have centres in Ely, Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey, have continued to support local and national charities with their latest donation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridgeshire Freemasons have donated £250 to the Ronald McDonald House Charity, just one of the organisations to have benefitted from the freemasons during lockdown. Here, the Murfitt family at St Thomas' Hospital in London. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FREEMASONS Cambridgeshire Freemasons have donated £250 to the Ronald McDonald House Charity, just one of the organisations to have benefitted from the freemasons during lockdown. Here, the Murfitt family at St Thomas' Hospital in London. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FREEMASONS

The Ronald McDonald House Charities received £250 from the freemasons, and the Descensus Aquarum Lodge, based on Silver Street in Ely, has held virtual raffles during lockdown.

Recipients are chosen by members each month through the online raffles, which enable the freemasons to continue helping charities throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vanessa Simmons, fundraising manager at the Ronald McDonald House Charity, said: “I’m so pleased we were able to benefit the family of one of your members – it is stories like this that show how we can be there for families when they need it most.

“Your donation will fund 10 nights for other families to stay at one of our houses.”

MORE: Freemasons give generous grant to ambulance staff tackling coronavirus

Leslie Murfitt, a lodge member whose grandson Thomas had heart surgery at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, said: “My deepest thanks to everyone taking part in the charity raffle raising such a marvellous amount for Ronald McDonald’s Round House.

“To have a loved one near go through such trying time is unquestionable, and this charity providing accommodation for the parents and family of these kids without charge is important.

“My family and I are thankful to our lodge for supporting this charity that is close to our hearts.”

Cambridgeshire Freemasons’ next chosen charity is LuvEly, which aims to bring people of all ages and backgrounds together, and offers practical help and support when tackling isolation.