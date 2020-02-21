Ten-week yoga programme offered to NHS patients in east Cambridgeshire free of charge

A 10-week yoga programme is being offered to NHS patients free of charge. Picture: Supplied Supplied

A free 10-week yoga programme is being offered to NHS patients in east Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 10-week yoga programme is being offered to NHS patients free of charge. Picture: Supplied A 10-week yoga programme is being offered to NHS patients free of charge. Picture: Supplied

The classes will be offered as part of a collaboration between the Yoga In Healthcare Alliance, local NHS trust and GPs in Ely, Soham and Littleport.

If you are at risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, suffers stress, anxiety or mild depression, or who is socially isolated, the 'Yoga4Health' programme could be for you.

Ten weeks of classes, suitable for all abilities, start on Friday, March 6 in the conference room at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Lynn Road, Ely.

You may also want to watch:

Each class lasts two hours and includes psycho-education, breathing, posture work (done in a chair or on a yoga mat - provided), relaxation and discussion.

A spokesman said: "The 'Yoga on Prescription Yoga4Health' 10-week programme is the only NHS-commissioned social prescribing protocol for yoga.

"It is a standardised and evidence-based programme that was created by experts in yoga and yoga therapy and evaluated by the University of Westminster."

Patients wishing to take part in the free classes must pre-register by emailing contactyoga4health@gmail.com or telephoning 07782 413146.

The Ely Yoga4Health classes are delivered by Paul Fox BWY Dip, PGCE, who has more than 20 years of teaching experience.