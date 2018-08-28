Surf the web for free in Soham as town centre Wi-Fi launches

Soham residents will be able to surf the web for free as the district council rolls out its public Wi-Fi services.

Five Wi-Fi hotspots have gone live in Soham allowing users to log on when they are ‘on the go’ via their phones or tablets.

East Cambridgeshire District Council’s economic development team has been at the forefront of developing the network with local specialist company Air Broadband.

The first area to have free public Wi-Fi in the district was delivered in December to Ely.

Leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, Councillor Charles Roberts, said: “I’m really pleased to see the roll-out of our free Wi-Fi hotspots reach Soham in such a short space of time.”

Councillor Mark Goldsack, who represents Soham North Ward, said: “This is an exciting time for East Cambridgeshire.

“It’s great to see Soham become the next location for public free Wi-Fi and I’m sure it will be a huge asset to the town.”