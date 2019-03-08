Free water for passengers who use Ely rail station

Rail users can now help themselves to free water at Ely station. The water fountain is located on platform one. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA. Archant

Passengers who use Ely rail station can now help themselves to free water after train operator Greater Anglia installed water fountains.

The water fountain, which can be found on platform one, has been installed as part of an initiative which aims to reduce plastic waste.

So far, Greater Anglia customers have refilled more than 100,000 water bottles using the refill points across the network.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia's asset management director, said: "We are very pleased to open another water fountain on our network.

"Millions of people use these stations every year and we hope that by providing free water, it will help makes passengers' journeys a little easier.

"We care about the environment, so we are delivering a number of projects to improve our energy-efficiency and operate in a more sustainable manner - from installing LED lighting, to recycling food, to providing free electric car charging points.

"We already recycle as much of our waste as possible. We have increased our recycling by 71 per cent over the past five years, but we are looking to increase that figure even further."