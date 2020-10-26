Poll

Where to go in Ely and East Cambs for help in feeding your child over half term

Need help feeding your child over half term? Here are the places in Ely and East Cambridgeshire that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford?s campaign. The Co-op in Burwell has set up a new scheme to support The Burwell Community School Dinner Fund. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES Archant

Need help feeding your child over half term? Here’s where you can get free meals for school children in Ely, Littleport, Wicken and Soham.

Businesses across East Cambridgeshire are rallying to help provide free meals to school children after MPs rejected England footballer Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend the provision during half term.

Here’s where is offering help:

• AAA Motorcycle Training in Littleport is offering free hot meals for any child within the Littleport area who need it.

These will be available at St George’s Church on Monday and Tuesday and at Littleport Village Hall on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday - from 12pm until 1.30pm on each day.

Here are the places in Ely and East Cambridgeshire that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES Here are the places in Ely and East Cambridgeshire that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

“We will be providing take away for you to take home as well,” said Amanda of AAA.”

We are hoping to have seating (covid compliant) for those that wish to sit and eat.

“Please ensure any family with children who would benefit from this service is made aware of the offer.”

She added that so far they have received an anonymous donation of £300 and a further £300 from Littleport Rangers Football Club

Ann also said: “Thank you also to Rumbles Fish Bar in Littleport who have donated free meals to help ensure these children are fed. They have also offered some take away containers to help.

“Also, Station Cafe has offered to help with plastic cutlery.

“And thanks to the amazing ladies volunteering aid in cooking and serving and to Shane who has offered to go to the butchers for us.

“We are still trying to source a large amount of containers for serving and taking the meals away so if anyone can help that would be amazing.

If you would like to help call 07384 746025.

• Daybreaks Café Ely on Forehill is offering free lunches to all children under the age of 18 this half term, no questions asked.

Their ‘no child will go hungry this half term’ initiative runs from Monday October 26 to Saturday October 31 and will be available from 10.30am to 1.30pm each day.

• The Maids Head at Wicken is offering free meals for school children from Wednesday October 28 to Sunday November 1.

Their half-term treat - which is inspired by Marcus Rashford MBE - will mean that school-age childreneat free from the pub’s children’s menu.

Max table size is six people due to social distancing measures. Tables must be reserved via 01353 720727.

• My Fish Bar in Little Downham is offering free children’s meals throughout half-term (Monday October 26 to Friday 30 October).

Burger King in Ely is offering free meals to children of school age when accompanied by an adult from today (Monday) to Friday from 11.30am to 1.30pm. Assistant manager Shaneda Cumbers is pictured outside. Picture: BURGER KING ELY Burger King in Ely is offering free meals to children of school age when accompanied by an adult from today (Monday) to Friday from 11.30am to 1.30pm. Assistant manager Shaneda Cumbers is pictured outside. Picture: BURGER KING ELY

“We are a small business and sometimes struggling with the current situation but we couldn’t sit back and let children in our local area go hungry,” said the team there.

“We stand with Marcus Rashford in making sure no child in our local community goes hungry this half term.”

• Clare’s Kitchen at Sharman’s Garden Centre in Littleport is offering all children’s menu meals for free during half-term.

These free meals, which will be served from 10am to 3pm every day this week, will be available for sit in or take away and delivery will also be possible.

“Please don’t be embarrassed or shy if you need to contact us, just call 07923 227404,” they say.

“All deliveries will be made in non-descriptive cars. Please do get in touch if you or someone you know is struggling.....we can help

The menu is: fish fingers, chips/smilies with peas/beans; chicken dippers chips/smilies with peas/beans, children’s burger and chips; soup with bread and butter; sausage and mash with veg; lunch box - sandwich, crisps, drink and cake; all meals come with a soft drink.

• The King’s Arms in Ely is offering free packed lunches to those children who need them this Monday to Friday.

All parents need to do is message their Facebook page and a lunch will be prepared for collection.

Anyone who would like to help out with this project by donating items should message The King’s Arms Facebook page.

• Burger King in Ely is offering free meals to children of school age when accompanied by an adult from today (Monday) to Friday from 11.30am to 1.30pm No vouchers, no other purchases and no questions.

“We understand this week may be a struggle to many, so we have decided to take matters into our own hands,” say the team.

“No child should go hungry this half term and we are all in this together.”

• Soham Town Rangers Football Club chairman Mark Goldsack has nearly quadrupled his target after launching a fund-raising campaign to provide free lunches to children during half term.

He said: “Soham Town Rangers are offering to provide a hot meal to any child that turns up at our club in Julius Martin Lane from Monday October 26 to Friday October 30, half term.”

“No judgement or questions, if a child arrives at the club with an adult, parent or carer we will offer them food, company and low-level entertainment for thier visit.

“All welcome and no need to book. Adults please wear a mask on entry.”

If you know of any more businesses in Ely or across East Cambridgeshire that are offering free school meals or somthing similar, let us know by emailing ben.jolley@archant.co.uk