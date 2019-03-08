Advanced search

Blind community in Isle of Ely to benefit from free 'adapted gadgets' thanks to national fund

PUBLISHED: 17:09 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 11 November 2019

Blind people in the Isle of Ely can benefit from free ‘adapted gadgets’ thanks to the British Wireless for the Blind Fund. Picture: BWBF

Members of the blind community living in Isle of Ely can benefit from free modified gadgets thanks to a national charity fund.

The British Wireless for the Blind Fund (BWBF) provide digital radios, CD players, USB players and Samsung tablets free of charge.

Sophie Wheldon, regional development manager for Isle of Ely, said: "Our gadgets are designed so that a person with sight loss can use them easily and independently.

"All equipment is delivered to the home by one of our support volunteers who sets it all up and provides help and advice to using it."

"Easy to use gadgets are vital to someone who cannot see - they provide news, information and entertainment but also, more importantly; companionship and a friendly voice.

"It's much more than just a radio."

The charity label audio a "lifeline to those who are blind or partially sighted" and urge anyone in need to apply for one of the free devices.

If you live in Isle of Ely and you or someone you know is interested in a BWBF radio, contact Sophie Wheldon at sophie@blind.org.uk or phone 07540 724 063.

