Gallery

Visitors attended Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely on November 28 for its first ever 'Christmas shopping in Ely' event. - Credit: Nicky Still / Visit Ely / Mike Rouse

1,800 visitors enjoyed a free day out exploring Ely’s very own ‘hidden gem’ at a Christmas event on Sunday (November 28).

Visit Ely's first ever Christmas shopping event at Oliver Cromwell's House celebrated local Ely businesses and the city’s festive lights.

Visitors were welcomed to St Mary’s Green and the House where there were stalls from charities and businesses. Local artists and suppliers also joined in the fun.

The City of Ely Military band, Spotted in Ely Radio and Santa Claus himself also made an appearance, bringing the Christmas festivities such as carol singing to the event.

The Ely Mayor, Cllr Sue Austen and her Consort Cllr Arnold also supported the event together with families across the local area.

Santa payed a visit to Oliver Cromwell's House in Ely on Sunday (November 28). - Credit: Nicky Still

Visitors enjoyed a free day out exploring Ely's very own 'hidden gem'. - Credit: Visit Ely

Anna Bennett, Tourism and Town Centre Manager, said: "It was debatable if the event would go ahead at one point due to the weather.

"A steady stream of people came to support the event from open to close.

"Overall it was an amazingly, successful day – watch this space for Visit Ely’s 2022 events."

Cllr Sue Austen (pictured middle) attended the free event on Sunday (November 28). - Credit: Visit Ely

The City of Military band entertained the crowds outside Oliver Cromwell's House. - Credit: Nicky Still

Visitors could look around a variety of stalls, eat some food and be entertained by living history actors. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Visitors could look around a variety of stalls, eat some food and be entertained by living history actors. - Credit: Visit Ely

Visitors could look around a variety of stalls, eat some food and be entertained by living history actors. - Credit: Visit Ely

Visitors of all ages attended the event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Sunday (November 28). - Credit: Nicky Still

Visitors could look around a variety of stalls, eat some food and be entertained by living history actors. - Credit: Mike Rouse

The City of Ely Military band attended the day at Oliver Cromwell's House on November 28. - Credit: Visit Ely

The City of Ely Military band entertained crowds outside Oliver Cromwell's House on November 28. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Visitors could look around a variety of stalls, eat some food and be entertained by living history actors. - Credit: Mike Rouse

Hundreds enjoyed the free event at Oliver Cromwell's House on November 28. - Credit: Nicky Still



