Free NHS health checks in Cambridgeshire if you’re aged 40 to 74

11 April, 2019 - 14:21
Free NHS health checks are being offered to residents in Cambridgeshire aged 40-74 years to help detect early health issues. Picture: PA WIRE.

Free NHS health checks are being offered to residents in Cambridgeshire aged 40-74 years to help detect early health issues.

The 20-30 minutes checks, which are funded by Cambridgeshire County Council will include monitoring blood pressure, weight, cholesterol and lifestyle factors that influence health.

By booking a check, residents could find out how likely they are to get heart or kidney disease, diabetes or have a stroke in the future.

Those aged over 65 are also told about the signs and symptoms of dementia.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, more than 20,500 NHS Health Checks were completed across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, an increase of 14 per cent from the previous year.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “By finding out early, before serious damage is done, you could potentially make lifestyle changes that would massively reduce, or in some cases, eliminate your risk of dying early as a result of these conditions.”

If you’re aged between 40-74 years and do not currently have a long-term health condition you should have an NHS health check every five years.

For more information about Heath Checks, visit: https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/be-well/resources-and-campaigns/nhs-health-checks-programme/ or the NHS website at http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/nhs-health-check/Pages/NHS-Health-Check.aspx

You can also book a check at the Everyone Health’s Changepoint Lifestyle Service at a clinic nearby on 0333 005 0093 or changepointcambs@everyonehealth.co.uk

Huge fire in Sedge Fen at a 'possible cannabis farm'

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Arsonists set fire to two barns in Ely

Three fire crews dealt with a blaze after arsonists set fire to two barns on West Fen Road in Ely. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

'She worked miracles': Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Meet Zarine Jacob who aims to eliminate the fear of death in Ely residents under the worldwide 'Death Café movement'

Zarine Jacob (pictured) plans to eliminate the fear of death in Ely residents at one of the region�s first �Death Caf�s�. Picture: TWITTER / @ZEEJACOB

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

