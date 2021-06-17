Stained glass museum to host free late events
- Credit: STAINED GLASS MUSEUM ELY
An Ely museum is hosting two free late events following the great reaction to their latest art acquisition.
The Stained Glass Museum is holding two #museumlates following the response to St Adelaide, by the contemporary artist Kehinde Wiley.
Jasmine Allen, director and curator of the museum, said: "In a simple but powerful way, Wiley’s art addresses the representation of young black men in contemporary culture and challenges the conventions of western art.
"‘Saint Adelaide’ is also the museum’s first acquisition by a known queer black artist.
"As cultural institutions in the UK are rightly beginning to confront our colonial past and its legacy today, this acquisition enables us to explore and question attitudes towards race, gender and religion in stained glass.
"I hope our visitors agree that it is a positive and powerful artwork.”
You may also want to watch:
The two #MuseumLates take place on Monday June 21 and Monday June 28.
Tickets, which must be pre-booked, are available from 4-5pm & from 6:30-7:30pm to allow for Evensong to take place in Ely Cathedral.
The events are free but tickets must be prebooked to allow the museum to manage numbers.
