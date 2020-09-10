Man jailed for violent rampage at partner’s BBQ

A Cambridgeshire man who went on a violent rampage at his girlfriend’s barbecue - throwing a woman in her 50s to the ground and biting two men - has been jailed for six months.

Freddy Hunt, 26, was at a barbecue in Kennedy Road, Isleham, on July 25 when he began arguing with a woman in her 20s.

As the argument continued, Hunt, became aggressive and confrontational.

He was told to leave but instead started trying to intimidate the woman before throwing another woman, who is in her 50s, to the ground.

Hunt then turned his attention back to the woman and punched her in the face. As a result of the punch she fell and hit her head on a wall, knocking her unconscious.

A man in his 30s tried calming Hunt down but he instead swung a bottle at him.

The man tried to tackle him to the ground but after he was unsuccessful Hunt began punching and biting his back.

A second man, who is in his 50s, pushed Hunt over, who then retaliated by punching him to the head multiple times and biting his arm.

He started to hurl abuse at another woman, in her 20s, who was trying to help the unconscious victim before spitting in her face.

Hunt then threw a metal step at his partner, who is also in her 20s.

He eventually left but was greeted outside the house by officers and tried to punch one, so was sprayed with PAVA and detained.

When he arrived at Parkside Police Station he turned to an officer and coughed in their face, telling them “now you have coronavirus”.

On Tuesday September 8 at Cambridge Crown Court, Hunt, of Cherry Tree Rise, Drinkstone, Bury St. Edmunds, was sentenced after pleading guilty to six counts of assault by beating, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker and one count of assaulting a person thereby occasioning actual bodily harm.

PC Andrew Goodwin said: “Hunt’s anger escalated at the flip of a switch leaving several people with nasty injuries.

“Even when police arrived he continued his outburst, trying his best to cause as much harm as possible.”