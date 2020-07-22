Advanced search

Nearly four million drivers have already used upgraded A14

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 July 2020

Vehicles using the 750-metre long River Great Ouse viaduct on the new A14. Pictures: Highways England

Vehicles using the 750-metre long River Great Ouse viaduct on the new A14. Pictures: Highways England

Highways England

Nearly four million drivers have used the upgraded A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon since it opened early two months ago.

The A14 is usually used by 85,000 drivers every day. Pictures: Highways EnglandThe A14 is usually used by 85,000 drivers every day. Pictures: Highways England

Highways England released the update about Britain’s biggest road project as traffic levels start to pick up since the lockdown measures were relaxed.

It is estimated the £1.5 billion upgrade along the 21-mile section of road will unlock £2.5 billion in benefits to the UK economy.

Journey times are reduced by 20 minutes and it has been calculated that businesses will save £70 million every year.

John Bridge OBE, Chief Executive of the Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “The business community is really delighted at the early opening of the A14 and, in particular, the very positive and timely way the scheme has been developed.

Work on the A14 was completed in May, eight months ahead of schedule. Pictures: Highways EnglandWork on the A14 was completed in May, eight months ahead of schedule. Pictures: Highways England

“Whilst there has been some short-term challenges which can be expected in a construction scheme of this magnitude, the significant medium and long term benefits will we know far outweigh the short term issues.”

He added: “The timing of completion as we begin to recover post-COVID19 is of significant importance as businesses try to find new ways to operate and get staff and goods into work safely.”

The upgraded road officially opened eight months early in May.

It is considered to be Highways England’s flagship project and the biggest investment in road infrastructure in a generation.

The £1.5 billion upgrade will unlock £2.5bn for the British economy. Pictures: Highways EnglandThe £1.5 billion upgrade will unlock £2.5bn for the British economy. Pictures: Highways England

Strengthening the links between the Midlands and the East of England will particularly improve access to and from the UK’s largest container port at Felixstowe making it more efficient to ship goods.

Cllr Ian Bates, Cambridgeshire County Council’s Chairman of the Economy and Environment Committee, said: “The whole A14 project is welcome news for residents and communities along the A14.

“It will not only benefit drivers with quicker and safer journeys but will ease the congestion experienced by many local communities and is great news for those drivers who have patiently waited in traffic while the new roads have been built.”

Before work started, around 85,000 drivers used this section of the road every day and it was regularly congested. In early July, as lockdown was eased, 71,000 drivers a day were using the road.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Young man who stabbed ‘acquaintance’ after he didn’t buy him mobile phone is jailed

Callum Everett of High Street, Wicken has been jailed for four years after stabbing someone after they didn’t buy him a mobile phone. Picture: Cambs Cops

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationery, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Most Read

Young man who stabbed ‘acquaintance’ after he didn’t buy him mobile phone is jailed

Callum Everett of High Street, Wicken has been jailed for four years after stabbing someone after they didn’t buy him a mobile phone. Picture: Cambs Cops

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationery, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

Man charged following fatal collision on A10

Tiago Fernandes De Castro Silva, of Mount Pleasant Road, London, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death while driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, being in possession of a false identity document with intent, fraud by false representation and perverting the course of justice following a fatal collision on the A10 at Waterbeach in May in which Nigel Goodwin, 52, of Huntingdon road, Lolworth was killed. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Nearly four million drivers have already used upgraded A14

Vehicles using the 750-metre long River Great Ouse viaduct on the new A14. Pictures: Highways England

Auditor’s report at East Cambs Council raises concerns over supplier contracts and issues warning that ‘bank mandate fraud poses a high risk’

East Cambridgeshire District Council: annual auditors' report now out for councillors to consider

Youth cadets create and deliver thank-you posters to care home workers

St John Ambulance Ely’'s youth team (cadets and badgers) got together to make a poster to say thank you to local carers after one of its teenage members came up with the idea. Pictured are members of the Vera James Care Home team with cadet Gao Qu and eight-year-old badger Lexi Cattani-Price. Picture: KATRINA CATTANI

American restaurant to open in Ely after takeaway service proves a lockdown hit

American restaurant Inferno BBQ is coming to Broad Street in Ely - having already proved popular as a takeaway service throughout lockdown. Picture: STEVE SHIPP

Independent report on excess care home deaths rejected

Independent report on excess care home deaths has been rejected by Cambridgeshire County Council. Image by Sabine van Erp from Pixabay