More than 700 children in Cambridgeshire still need a foster carer despite 24 families offering homes last year. Picture: Cambridgeshire County Council Archant

The recruitment drive from Cambridgeshire County Council is seeking more people to come forward and to give a local child in care a stable home.

Since the beginning of September 2018 the council has received 369 new enquiries from the public seeking information about becoming a foster carer.

Councillor Simon Bywater, chairman of the children and young people committee, said: "We are pleased that, at a time when many other local authorities and fostering agencies are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit new foster carers, we are seeing more local families coming forward to find out about becoming a foster carer.

"The new foster carers who have been attracted to the service are from all walks of life and their decision will help ensure that many more Cambridgeshire children are given a local home."

Over the last year around 20 local business and organisations have also pledged their support for the fostering service.

There will be a number of information events across the region this month to raise awareness of the role that carers do.

Sessions will take place on:

- September 19 from 5pm - 7pm at Milton Rd Library, Cambridge (CB4 2BD)

- September 25 from 5pm - 7pm at March Library on City Rd (PE15 9LT)

- September 26 from 5pm - 7pm at Huntingdon Library on Princes St (PE29 3PA)

If you would like to register your interest then email fostering@cambridgeshire.gov.uk or call 0800 052 0078