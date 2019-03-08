Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'This is a national treasure': 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 will be turned into iconic table

PUBLISHED: 16:57 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 24 June 2019

Giant 13.4 metre 5,000 year old oak found in Ely fens

Giant 13.4 metre 5,000 year old oak found in Ely fens

Archant

A 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 is set to be transformed into an iconic sculptured table.

A 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 is set to be transformed into an iconic sculptured table. When the boards arrived at The BCC in 2012. Picture: PROJECT TEAMA 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 is set to be transformed into an iconic sculptured table. When the boards arrived at The BCC in 2012. Picture: PROJECT TEAM

The unique Fenland Black Oak Project has seen a team of craftspeople preserve the tree since it was found in the Fen peat of Southery seven years ago.

It is now hoped that it will be turned into a "stunning visual spectacle" to take pride of place in Ely Cathedral.

Despite setbacks - and no budget - the team managed to get a sawmill flown over from Canada and assembled in the field next to the tree.

Hamish Low, project leader, said: "Nothing could have prepared us for what this astonishing tree would reveal - 10 magnificent sequential boards unlike anything seen before."

A 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 is set to be transformed into an iconic sculptured table. Scale of the table. Picture: PROJECT TEAMA 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 is set to be transformed into an iconic sculptured table. Scale of the table. Picture: PROJECT TEAM

The massive 5,000-year-old boards were put on an articulated lorry and transported to The Building Crafts College in Stratford, East London.

Eighteen people had to lift each board into a specifically designed and constructed 14 metre drying kiln.

"Nine months later we had extracted a staggering 397 gallons of water from these 10 ancient boards and reduced their weight by 1.6 tons," Hamish said.

"They are breathtakingly beautiful and without doubt a national treasure.

A 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 is set to be transformed into an iconic sculptured table. When the tree was first discovered in 2012. Picture: ARCHANTA 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 is set to be transformed into an iconic sculptured table. When the tree was first discovered in 2012. Picture: ARCHANT

"Their like will never be seen again."

The team's vision for the table was for it to sit in Ely Cathedral's Lady Chapel.

The cathedral is on high ground surrounded by fields which, very occasionally, still yield buried ancient Black Oaks.

Hamish added: "We hope that by having an inaugural 18 month display at the cathedral we can raise awareness amongst local Fenland land owners of the need to preserve as much as we can for future generations."

Staff and students at the college in Stratford will begin the build on July 22 to August 16.

Visitors will be able to see the boards via a viewing gallery above the joinery workshop at the college.

There will be opportunities to film, photograph, meet the craftsmen and even touch the preserved boards.

Open workshop events will take place on August 7, August 8 and August 10.

If you would like to attend email thefenlandblackoakproject@gmail.com or visit www.thefenlandblackoakproject.co.uk for more information and to support the project.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

“I have killed my wife”: Listen to chilling 999 call from man who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday

‘This is a national treasure’: 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 will be turned into iconic table

Giant 13.4 metre 5,000 year old oak found in Ely fens

Bowls tournament organised by grandmothers as a thank-you for saving granddaughter’s life raises £2,234 for Addenbrooke’s intensive care unit

Charity bowls tournament held at Ely Beet Social Club raises more than £2,000 for the intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital: Alec Winters, Sue Piper, Chloe Moulding, Val Moulding and Gerald Moulding at the bowls tournament, which was held at Ely Beet Social Club. The team at the Addenbrooke's intensive care unit are pictured with the cheque. Picture: FAMILY.

Jail for Ely warehouse manager who ‘exploited his position’ and stole £10,000 worth of stock from John Lewis

John Lewis warehouse manager Ian Bloomquest, of High Barns, Ely, was caught on CCTV loading two televisions into a company van. He was later found to have stolen £10,000 worth of stock and jailed for a year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Watch dash cam footage as drunk driver crashes after driving the wrong way down the A14

Narendran Paramanathan drove the wrong way dopwn the A14

Most Read

“I have killed my wife”: Listen to chilling 999 call from man who strangled his wife

Robert Simpson-Scott will be sentenced at The Old Bailey in London on Thursday

‘This is a national treasure’: 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 will be turned into iconic table

Giant 13.4 metre 5,000 year old oak found in Ely fens

Bowls tournament organised by grandmothers as a thank-you for saving granddaughter’s life raises £2,234 for Addenbrooke’s intensive care unit

Charity bowls tournament held at Ely Beet Social Club raises more than £2,000 for the intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital: Alec Winters, Sue Piper, Chloe Moulding, Val Moulding and Gerald Moulding at the bowls tournament, which was held at Ely Beet Social Club. The team at the Addenbrooke's intensive care unit are pictured with the cheque. Picture: FAMILY.

Jail for Ely warehouse manager who ‘exploited his position’ and stole £10,000 worth of stock from John Lewis

John Lewis warehouse manager Ian Bloomquest, of High Barns, Ely, was caught on CCTV loading two televisions into a company van. He was later found to have stolen £10,000 worth of stock and jailed for a year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Watch dash cam footage as drunk driver crashes after driving the wrong way down the A14

Narendran Paramanathan drove the wrong way dopwn the A14

Latest from the Ely Standard

Bowls tournament organised by grandmothers as a thank-you for saving granddaughter’s life raises £2,234 for Addenbrooke’s intensive care unit

Charity bowls tournament held at Ely Beet Social Club raises more than £2,000 for the intensive care unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital: Alec Winters, Sue Piper, Chloe Moulding, Val Moulding and Gerald Moulding at the bowls tournament, which was held at Ely Beet Social Club. The team at the Addenbrooke's intensive care unit are pictured with the cheque. Picture: FAMILY.

Ely Runners go from strength to strength with popular beginners’ course

The Ely Runners' beginners' courses are going from strength to strength so far. Picture: ELY RUNNERS

‘This is a national treasure’: 5,000-year-old fossilised oak tree discovered near Ely in 2012 will be turned into iconic table

Giant 13.4 metre 5,000 year old oak found in Ely fens

Thieves steal £200 of food from Wicken Fen Nature Reserve café after smashing through rear window with a rock

Thieves stole £200 worth of food from Wicken Fen Nature Reserve's Docky Hut Café after smashing through the rear window with a rock. Picture: WICKEN FEN NATURE RESERVE.

Ely family set to launch new children’s book this weekend

Pat Dittner is launching her family's new book, No Time For Tea, in Willingham this Saturday (June 29).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists