Published: 2:38 PM March 10, 2021 Updated: 2:42 PM March 10, 2021

Two Haddenham friends who set up their own donut company sold out within eight minutes on their first Saturday.

Alex White and baker Katie Moore decided to combine their passions with the launch of Fortune Donuts, having spent years either creating food products or the brand's identity.

Haddenham friends Alex White (pictured) and Katie Moore decided to combine their passions with the launch of Fortune Donuts - Credit: KATIE MOORE

“We will be providing the residents of Cambridgeshire with fresh, delicious donuts,” they say.

“Our ingredients are sourced locally where possible, and will always be the best quality we can get our hands on to make sure every bite bursts with flavour.”

Every Saturday the pair will launch two new flavours at 9.30am, which can be ordered online.

“We will then deliver them to you on Friday. You can choose from a mixed box of four, or four of the same.

"We sold out in eight minutes last Saturday, so people need to be really swift to order."

Follow @fortunedonuts on Instagram or email hello@fortunedonuts.com



