Order! Order! And they have in droves with over 400 people buying a book and admission to hear John Bercow at Ely Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 14:51 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 03 February 2020

Proving to be popular in Ely, the former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, here on Valentine's Day. Picture: PA IMAGES

Over 400 people have already paid £20 a head to see former House of Commons speaker John Bercow in Ely on Valentine's Day.

Topping and Co are presenting the evening with David Learner chairing the question and answer sessions about Mr Bercow and his newly published book.

Mr Learner said the event was given "a massive boost" following coverage of the book in the Sunday Times.

'Unspeakable' is the title of the book and his appearance in Ely is only one of a handful he's giving to promote it.

The £20 admission price to Ely Cathedral includes, of course, a copy of the book; there is a discount for couples attending.

Mr Learner said the actual number who had booked was already 420 and he was confident numbers would rise quickly during the week.

"Its very difficult to compare this with other events - Mr Bercow is a one off for sure," said Mr Learner who has been busy reading the book ahead of the interview.

"I'm mid way through and reading about his third child and the moment he becomes speaker."

He felt Valentine's Day an appropriate choice for the event - "its all about love and massacre and the book combines them both" he joked.

