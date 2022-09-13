"Having the chance to be part of the media team to welcome the Queen on a royal visit – and stand just feet away from her – was one of the highlights of my career", said ex-Cambridgeshire reporter Clare Butler, who saw the late monarch at Royal Papworth Hospital. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

Seeing the Queen stand merely feet away was and will be one of the most memorable points of former Archant reporter Clare Butler’s career.

Here, Clare recalls the time she met the late monarch at the official opening of Royal Papworth Hospital in July 2019.

Having the chance to be part of the media team to welcome the Queen on a royal visit – and stand just feet away from her – was one of the highlights of my career.

I was a reporter working in Cambridgeshire when it was announced that the Queen would be visiting the new Royal Papworth Hospital to officially open it in 2019.

It came just months after (the then) Prince Charles had visited Ely and I’d enjoyed a day on tour with his press team.

When we had the Royal Rota come through for the Queen’s visit, I knew it was going to be something special.

Local schoolchildren lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the royal Bentley as we were directed towards the entrance and within the hour hundreds gathered around the site waving Union Jack flags.

The Queen arrived and one of my first posts on social media was how she looked “pretty in pink” – wearing a stunning outfit for a summer day.

"The Queen arrived and one of my first posts on social media was how she looked 'pretty in pink' – wearing a stunning outfit for a summer day," Clare recalled. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

When the car pulled up; people began to cheer – and even tears filled the eyes of those she passed by.

Schoolchildren were so excited and couldn’t wait to say hello. The Queen was so friendly and took the time to speak to many individually as they handed over cards and flowers.

She then walked over to where I was stood and smiled while speaking to Papworth nurses who had nervously been practicing their curtsy and how to pronounce “ma’am” just moments before.

At this point, the Queen was 93-years-old and still fulfilling her duty in such a dedicated manner.

It’s only now that I look back and realise what a momentous occasion I had been lucky to be part of.

There’s no denying the grit and grace that Queen Elizabeth II showed while serving our country is a legacy to be proud of.

And on that July day in Cambridge – she shared a piece of that legacy that will be remembered by many, including myself, for years to come.