Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Former BBC radio DJ Carol Carman publishes her ‘magical’ debut novel Gingerbread Children

25 December, 2018 - 11:00
Ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Carol Carman has released her debut novel Gingerbread Children. Picture: CAROL CARMAN

Ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Carol Carman has released her debut novel Gingerbread Children. Picture: CAROL CARMAN

CAROL CARMAN

A former BBC radio DJ has released her “magical” debut novel Gingerbread Children – a tale of fantasy, family secrets, mystery, murder and… baking!

Ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Carol Carman has released her debut novel Gingerbread Children. Picture: CAROL CARMAN Ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Carol Carman has released her debut novel Gingerbread Children. Picture: CAROL CARMAN

Centring around The University of Nature, where witches have been trained for longer than history can remember – But what is it about?

When the most senior witch dies, there’s a power vacuum at the top which can only be filled by the right person. Who will it be?

Nothing is certain until the envelope is opened – and not even then, especially when one candidate disappears and suspicion falls on another.

Add to that an ancient spell causing havoc and the building of a confectionery cottage and it’s the perfect recipe for a page-turner.

Funny and captivating, it’s a gripping story of greed and generosity, friendship and fury, cats, children and mounting odds against the most important of deadlines.

Everything comes to a head in a tense and dramatic hostage situation to save not only people’s lives but the future of witchcraft itself.

Readers are already comparing Gingerbread Children to the work of Sir Terry Pratchett, which Carol is thrilled by.

“I couldn’t be happier that people are drawing that comparison”, she said.

“When I first read his book Mort many years ago, it opened my eyes to the possibility of where a story could go.

“Having written lots of poetry and short stories, it was a challenge to see if I could sustain an idea across the much broader canvas of a full-length novel.

“Many drafts and edits later, I’m happy that I’ve done that and the feedback so far from readers is overwhelmingly positive.”

Although Gingerbread Children is her first novel, she is currently editing a second, plotting a third and working on a collection of short stories.

As if that wasn’t enough, she writes poetry and short stories for the website The Reaper (www.thereaper.rip/fiction) and edits and illustrates the Grunty Fen series of books for Christopher South.

Carol said: “Writing is second nature to me; I love the rhythms and nuances of language and there’s rarely a day goes by that I don’t write something.

“Whether it’s coming up with something completely new or re-writing an old familiar tale from a fresh perspective, I get immense satisfaction from creating a story that wasn’t there before.

“I really enjoy crafting a piece of work, finding exactly the right word to convey my meaning and produce the best story possible.

“And – being an inveterate giggler – if I can make the reader laugh or smile as well, so much the better.”

Gingerbread Children is – in the author’s own words – suitable for adults of all ages, and is available for £9.99 from Burrows Bookshop in Ely, direct from the publishers McCaw Press (www.mccawmedia.co.uk) or from Amazon.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

REVIEW: ‘It was no wonder Ely Cathedral was packed for Christmas concert’

Paul Trepte directed the Christmas concert at Ely Cathedral.

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy!

Best dressed window in Ely goes to...Mitzy! Picture: ALAN ARNOLD

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Ely cadets learn about the Cold War on visit to Cambridge

Ely’s RAF air cadets learnt about the Cold War at The Royal Aeronautical Society lecture in Cambridge. Picture: ELY CADETS

Kitchen company supports Ely neurorehabilitation centre Fen House with donation

Fen House Christmas party. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

The battle over the letter ‘O’ - who is behind graffiti of Thetford (O)Ranges sign on A11?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hundreds of Norfolk families waking up without electricity this Christmas morning

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Former BBC radio DJ Carol Carman publishes her ‘magical’ debut novel Gingerbread Children

Ex-BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Carol Carman has released her debut novel Gingerbread Children. Picture: CAROL CARMAN

Arthur Rank Hospice shares film thanking its 500 volunteers

Some stills from the film produced for Arthur Rank Hospice by Mill River TV, who donated their time and skills free of charge to create a thank you for the Charity’s volunteers.

REVIEW: Ely Choral Society’s carol concert ‘The Joys of Christmas’ was one of their best

Colin Wills with his father, Dr Arthur Wills, a patron of Ely Choral Society, and the conductor Andrew Parnell. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL.

Santa Claus to consume a staggering 10,630 mince pies in East Cambridgeshire this Christmas

Santa Claus to consume a staggering 10,630 mince pies in East Cambridgeshire this Christmas. Picture: ANDREY KISELEV

Kitchen company supports Ely neurorehabilitation centre Fen House with donation

Fen House Christmas party. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists