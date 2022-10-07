Former police officer breached standards of professionalism

Former PC Michael Latter was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour when working for Cambridgeshire Constabulary. This image is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Cambs Police

A former police officer has been found to have breached standards of professional behaviour.

At a remote hearing on October 6, former PC Michael Latimer was found to have breached the standard of professional behaviour in respect of integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, confidentiality, orders and instructions and discreditable conduct, amounting to gross misconduct.

The hearing heard that between January 2020 and April 2020 Latimer inappropriately communicated with three victims of crime.

He resigned from Cambridgeshire Constabulary in September 2020.

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford said: “I commend the courage shown by one of the victims in reporting this officer’s behaviour and in supporting the investigation.

“Former PC Latimer abused his position as a police officer to obtain confidential information about three women who were in vulnerable positions.

“Latimer’s conduct was appalling and does not reflect the overwhelming majority of our officers and staff who reflect our true standards of behaviour.”

The constabulary made a referral to the independent officer for police conduct at the earliest opportunity in May 2020.

DCC Gyford added: “I hope this case demonstrates that Cambridgeshire Constabulary will deal with any employee who abuses their position.

“There is no place in our force for those people.”

The panel agreed that his conduct amounted to gross misconduct and that he would have been dismissed had he remained a serving officer.