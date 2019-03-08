Advanced search

Stunning former mill in Prickwillow on the market for £650,000 after being converted into modern home

PUBLISHED: 16:50 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 24 October 2019

A former derelict mill that was converted into an award-winning modern family home in Prickwillow is on the market for £650,000. Picture: POCOCK & SHAW

Archant

A former derelict mill that was converted into an award-winning modern family home in Prickwillow is on the market for £650,000.

The contemporary four-bed build, in Mile End Road, has a cinema room, study, water feature and panoramic views of the countryside.

The Old Feed Mill sat as a disused corrugated steel clad warehouse until Andrew Fleet MCIAT were contacted to help with the conversion in 2005.

After years of restoration and tens of thousands of pounds, the mill, which stands 42ft high, was refitted inside and out and given a new lease of life in 2013.

It is now up for sale with Cambridgeshire estate agents Pocock & Shaw.

Stunning pictures show polished stone floors, beds covered in crisp linen sheets, roof lights, a wood burning stove and a large timber decked terrace from the house.

The living room is a part vaulted room with two sets of bi-fold doors leading onto the timber deck.

The entire first floor has oak effect flooring throughout.

There is also a inner hall with doors to three bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is a master bedroom suite with double glazed doors and windows to the rear, both with Juliette balconies.

Several vehicles can fit on to the gravelled driveway while a gazebo out the back is perfect for entertaining.

An integrated speaker system, under floor heating and water harvester are also highlighted as making the property different from any homes in the area.

Agents Pocock & Shaw said: "This is a truly impressive and award-winning contemporary designed modern home with fantastic panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and offering deceptively spacious accommodation throughout."

In recognition of the work to the building, it was judged as the best conversion in East Anglia at the Local Authority Building Control awards in 2013.

It also stood a chance of being crowned the best in the UK and was put forward to the national finals in London.

The transformation of the old mill consisted in "a number of complexities" including encasing the lower steel columns in concrete, removal of extensive asbestos cladding and a new roof.

For more information visit https://www.pocock.co.uk/property-details/100102009894/cambridgeshire/prickwillow/prickwillow-3

