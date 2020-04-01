Former MEP Richard Howitt treated in Cambridge hospital for coronavirus

Walk about in Ely during the 2016 election, Richard Howitt MEP, chats to locals. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

A former East of England MEP has been hospitalised with the coronavirus.

To all friends & colleagues, I'm afraid I'm one of many who has contracted Covid-19 and am currently being treated at my wonderful local hospital @CUH_NHS in #Cambridge. I'm sorry I'll be out of action for a while but hope to bounce back before too long. Please keep safe and well pic.twitter.com/zBbzDvtFd7 — Richard Howitt (@richardhowitt) March 31, 2020

Richard Howitt, who represented the eastern constituency in the European Parliament from 1999 until 2016, said he was being treated at hospital in Cambridge.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, March 31, the former Labour politician said: “To all friends and colleagues, I’m afraid I’m one of many who has contracted Covid-19 and am currently being treated at my wonderful local hospital in Cambridge.

“I’m sorry I’ll be out of action for a while but hope to bounce back before too long. Please keep safe and well.”

He also shared a photo of himself wearing a face mask in his hospital bed.

Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls was among those wishing Mr Howitt well on the social media site.

He said: “You’ll soon be swimming in the North Sea on Boxing Day!

“Very best wishes and get well soon. Ed.”